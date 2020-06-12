हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
&flix

Mankind's ultimate question is finally answered in the Big Flix airing of 'Life' movie only on &Flix

'Life' will truly keep you pondering about man's infinite desire to comprehend life beyond our grasp.

Mankind&#039;s ultimate question is finally answered in the Big Flix airing of &#039;Life&#039; movie only on &amp;Flix

The search for extraterrestrial life has always fascinated scientists in the hope to discover life in the vast vacuum of space outside Earth. As interesting it is to realise that there might be proof or sustenance of life, one can never really be too sure of the threat it poses. 'Life' is an out of space horror-thriller movie comprising of a fan favourite cast like Jake Gyllenhaal, Rebecca Ferguson, Ryan Reynolds and Hiroyuki Sanada. 

The plot follows six astronauts aboard the International Space Station who come across a multi-celled organism that they name Calvin. In their pursuit to study and understand this life form, they inadvertently underestimate the capabilities of this superior intelligent organism that escapes its confinement and is now on a feeding frenzy against its captivators. 

With time running out and with nowhere to go, it's kill or be killed in this unexpected shocker that is set to air as part of the property Big Flix airing this Sunday, June 14 at 1 PM and 9 PM only on &flix.

Life will truly keep you pondering about man's infinite desire to comprehend life beyond our grasp.

Are we alone in the Universe? To find out, tune into the Big Flix this Sunday with 'Life' airing on Sunday, June 14 at 1Pm and 9PM only on &flix.

 

Tags:
&flixLifelife movieHollywood
Next
Story

Abhishek Bachchan to make digital debut with 'Breathe: Into The Shadows' on Amazon Prime - First look, release date
  • 2,97,535Confirmed
  • 8,498Deaths

Full coverage

  • 74,15,319Confirmed
  • 4,17,546Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT5M47S

Second wave of Covid 19 in Delhi, Markets are almost silent