हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

the family man season 2

Manoj Bajpayee’s The Family Man Season 2 release date postponed, check details

Besides Bajpayee, the star cast also includes Samantha Akkineni, Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Seema Biswas, Darshan Kumar, Sharad Kelkar, Shreya Dhanwantary and Shahab Ali in prominent roles. The intriguing teaser of the second season showed how the family and colleagues of Srikant Tiwari, played by Manoj Bajpayee, are searching for him and wondering about his whereabouts. 

Manoj Bajpayee’s The Family Man Season 2 release date postponed, check details
Pic Courtesy: Instagram/primevideoin

New Delhi: Manoj Bajpayee starrer ‘The Family Man Season 2’ has been postponed and will now be released in the summer. The creators took to social media to make the announcement. The Amazon Prime Video’s web show was earlier slated to premiere on February 12. 

Taking to Instagram, a statement was released by Raj and DK, which read, “We know you have been eagerly waiting for the new season of The Family Man. We are truly grateful and humbled by all the love! We have an update for you. The Family Man Season 2 will premiere on Amazon Prime Video this summer!”

The statement further read, “We have been working super hard to get you a kickass season. And we are pretty sure you will love it. Can’t wait to bring it to you!” 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Raj & DK (@rajanddk)

Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K. are the creators of the hit spy series ‘The Family Man’. Besides Bajpayee, the star cast also includes Samantha Akkineni, Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Seema Biswas, Darshan Kumar, Sharad Kelkar, Shreya Dhanwantary and Shahab Ali among others.

Earlier, a teaser was dropped in January by the makers promising a trailer later on. However, the trailer has yet to come out.

The intriguing teaser of the second season showed how the family and colleagues of Srikant Tiwari, played by Manoj Bajpayee, are searching for him and wondering about his whereabouts. 

The official description of the show reads, “The Family Man is an edgy, action-drama series, which tells the story of a middle-class man, Srikant Tiwari, who works for a special cell of the National Investigation Agency. The series explores Srikant’s tight-rope walk as he struggles to strike a balance between his secretive, low paying, high-pressure, high-stakes job and being a husband and a father. This is as much a satirical take on the geopolitics of the region as it is the story of a middle class guy who is a world class spy.”

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
the family man season 2Manoj Bajpayeethe family manThe Family Man season 2 postponedAmazon Prime Video
Next
Story

Disha Parmar wants to ‘slap’ ‘jobless’ trolls hinting at Devoleena Bhattacharjee flirting with Rahul Vaidya
  • 1,08,02,591Confirmed
  • 1,54,823Deaths

Full coverage

  • 10,26,63,887Confirmed
  • 22,21,737Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT9M11S

Bollywood Breaking: Zee TV coming up with biggest Music Reality Show in the history of TV