Manoj Bajpayee’s The Family Man Season 2 release date postponed, check details

New Delhi: Manoj Bajpayee starrer ‘The Family Man Season 2’ has been postponed and will now be released in the summer. The creators took to social media to make the announcement. The Amazon Prime Video’s web show was earlier slated to premiere on February 12.

Taking to Instagram, a statement was released by Raj and DK, which read, “We know you have been eagerly waiting for the new season of The Family Man. We are truly grateful and humbled by all the love! We have an update for you. The Family Man Season 2 will premiere on Amazon Prime Video this summer!”

The statement further read, “We have been working super hard to get you a kickass season. And we are pretty sure you will love it. Can’t wait to bring it to you!”

Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K. are the creators of the hit spy series ‘The Family Man’. Besides Bajpayee, the star cast also includes Samantha Akkineni, Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Seema Biswas, Darshan Kumar, Sharad Kelkar, Shreya Dhanwantary and Shahab Ali among others.

Earlier, a teaser was dropped in January by the makers promising a trailer later on. However, the trailer has yet to come out.

The intriguing teaser of the second season showed how the family and colleagues of Srikant Tiwari, played by Manoj Bajpayee, are searching for him and wondering about his whereabouts.

The official description of the show reads, “The Family Man is an edgy, action-drama series, which tells the story of a middle-class man, Srikant Tiwari, who works for a special cell of the National Investigation Agency. The series explores Srikant’s tight-rope walk as he struggles to strike a balance between his secretive, low paying, high-pressure, high-stakes job and being a husband and a father. This is as much a satirical take on the geopolitics of the region as it is the story of a middle class guy who is a world class spy.”