Mary Kom to appear in Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 20? Know her achievements, divorce controversy & more

Mary Kom: Olympic medallist and boxing champion.

Kanika Mann: Television actor known for Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega and Naagin.

Aasif Khan: Actor recognised for his work in Panchayat.

Amrapali Dubey: Popular Bhojpuri cinema actor.

Arishfa Khan: Former child actor and digital creator.

Mahhi Vij: Television actor with years of experience in the industry.

Kushal Tanwar aka Gullu: Reality-show personality associated with Roadies and Splitsvilla.

Isha Rikhi: Actor linked to the reported contestant discussions.

Aman Gandhi: Actor seen in Naagin 3, Bhagya Lakshmi and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2.

Uditi Singh: Name linked to reports concerning her past relationship with Karan Wahi.

Yung Dsa: Rapper and digital creator.

Riti Tiwari: Singer, songwriter and composer, and daughter of Manoj Tiwari.

Love Gill: Punjabi entertainment personality.

Rhiya Yadav aka Rhiya Ahir: Name associated with the reported Fans Ka Faisla entry process.

Qazi Touqeer: Singer and reality-show personality who rose to fame after winning Fame Gurukul.

Rohed Khan: Actor whose name has emerged in reports about the season.

ScoutOP aka Tanmay Singh: Esports athlete and content creator.

Faissal Khan: Actor and brother of Aamir Khan.