Mary Kom to appear in Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 20? Know her achievements, divorce controversy & more

Mary Kom, whose full name is Mangte Chungneijang Mary Kom, is among India's most celebrated sporting icons. A six-time World Boxing Champion and Olympic bronze medallist, she has built a remarkable legacy both inside and outside the boxing ring. She is now reportedly among the names linked with Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 20, although her participation has not been officially confirmed by the show's makers. Recent reports continue to list her as a possible contestant ahead of the September 6 premiere.
Mary Kom's Boxing Journey
Born in Manipur into a farming family, Mary Kom initially showed an interest in athletics. Her path changed after she drew inspiration from fellow Manipuri boxer Dingko Singh's success at the 1998 Asian Games.
Kom subsequently established herself as one of the most successful female boxers in the sport. She won the Women's World Boxing Championship six times and became the first Indian woman boxer to win an Olympic medal. She later added more historic achievements, becoming the first Indian woman boxer to win Asian Games gold and the first Indian female boxer to claim Commonwealth Games gold.
Her sporting achievements have also been recognised through the Arjuna Award, Padma Shri, Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award, Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan.
Mary Kom's public career extended into politics as well. She was nominated to the Rajya Sabha in April 2016 and remained a nominated member until 2022. Official Rajya Sabha records list her as a nominated member during the 2016 to 2022 period.
Marriage And Divorce Controversy
Mary Kom married footballer Karung Onkholer, popularly known as Onler, in 2005. The couple had four children, and Onler was widely regarded as an important source of support while Mary pursued her demanding boxing career.
Their relationship later became the subject of public controversy after Mary made serious allegations against her former husband. The couple eventually separated, with their divorce finalised on December 20, 2023, under Kom customary law.
Mary publicly confirmed the divorce in 2025 while also addressing speculation about her personal life. In a legal statement, she denied rumours linking her to business associate Hitesh Choudhary or any other individual and described those claims as baseless. She also urged the media to respect her privacy.
Reported Bigg Boss 20 Contestants
Mary Kom's reported inclusion has added a sporting dimension to a contestant list that otherwise spans television, regional entertainment, digital media, music and esports. The names circulating online include:
Mary Kom: Olympic medallist and boxing champion.
Kanika Mann: Television actor known for Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega and Naagin.
Aasif Khan: Actor recognised for his work in Panchayat.
Amrapali Dubey: Popular Bhojpuri cinema actor.
Arishfa Khan: Former child actor and digital creator.
Mahhi Vij: Television actor with years of experience in the industry.
Kushal Tanwar aka Gullu: Reality-show personality associated with Roadies and Splitsvilla.
Isha Rikhi: Actor linked to the reported contestant discussions.
Aman Gandhi: Actor seen in Naagin 3, Bhagya Lakshmi and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2.
Uditi Singh: Name linked to reports concerning her past relationship with Karan Wahi.
Yung Dsa: Rapper and digital creator.
Riti Tiwari: Singer, songwriter and composer, and daughter of Manoj Tiwari.
Love Gill: Punjabi entertainment personality.
Rhiya Yadav aka Rhiya Ahir: Name associated with the reported Fans Ka Faisla entry process.
Qazi Touqeer: Singer and reality-show personality who rose to fame after winning Fame Gurukul.
Rohed Khan: Actor whose name has emerged in reports about the season.
ScoutOP aka Tanmay Singh: Esports athlete and content creator.
Faissal Khan: Actor and brother of Aamir Khan.
The contestant list remains subject to change, with multiple current reports stressing that several names are based on speculation rather than official confirmation.
Salman Khan Returns As Host
Salman Khan is returning as the host of Bigg Boss 20, which is scheduled to premiere on September 6, 2026. The season is set to air on Colors TV and stream on JioHotstar. Reports have also highlighted a new 'Extra Jeevan Daan' concept, adding another twist to the show's elimination format. If Mary Kom does enter the house, her appearance would represent a striking departure from her decades in elite sport and public life, potentially giving viewers a glimpse into a side of the boxing legend far removed from the ring.
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