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Mary Kom to appear in Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 20? Know her achievements, divorce controversy & more

Marry Kom now reportedly among the names linked with Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 20, although her participation has not been officially confirmed by the show's makers. Recent reports continue to list her as a possible contestant ahead of the September 6 premiere, know all about her and her recent controversy linked to her husband.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Sep 06, 2026, 11:30 AM IST|Updated: Sep 06, 2026, 11:30 AM IST
Mary Kom to appear in Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 20? Know her achievements, divorce controversy & more
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About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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Mary Kom to appear in Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 20? Know her achievements, divorce controversy & more
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