Matka King set to return with Season 2, Vijay Varma to headline high-stakes drama

New Delhi: Following the massive success of Matka King season 1, OTT giant Prime Video, today announced Season 2 of its breakout Original drama series. Set against the fast-changing backdrop of 1960s Bombay, the high-stakes drama struck a powerful chord with audiences through its gripping narrative.

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About Matka King 1 plot, cast

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Matka King season 1 emerged as the most-watched new scripted series on the service in the last two years, trending in the Top 10 across 37 countries and ranking #1 in 17 countries within its opening week. Garnering widespread acclaim from viewers, the series has reinforced that rooted authentic stories resonate deeply with audiences in India and worldwide.

ALSO READ: Matka King celeb review: Karan Johar, Aamir Khan and Vicky Kaushal bowled over by Vijay Varma’s performance!

Created and written by Abhay Koranne and created, written and directed by Nagraj Popatrao Manjule, Season 1 was produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur, Nagraj Popatrao Manjule, Gargi Kulkarni, Ashwini Sidwani, and Ashish Aryan under the banners of Roy Kapur Films, Aatpat, and SMR Entertainment.

The eight-episode series was led by the dynamic Vijay Varma, alongside Kritika Kamra, Sai Tamhankar, Siddharth Jadhav, Bhupendra Jadawat, and Gulshan Grover in pivotal roles, supported by a talented ensemble cast including Bharat Jadhav, Girish Kulkarni, Jamie Lever, Kishor Kadam, Cyrus Sahukar, Arpita Sethiya, Sambhaji Tangade, Ishtiyak Khan, Sanjivv Jotangia, and Simran Ashwini in pivotal roles, bringing depth and authenticity to the narrative.

The period drama has been lauded for its gripping narrative and standout performances. The series has been receiving strong reviews not just from the fans but from industry insiders too.

Launched on April 17, Matka King Season 1 is streaming on Prime Video. The game of Matka is far from over, and neither is Brij Bhatti’s reign - Matka King Season 2 is where the real stake begins. Stay tuned for more updates!