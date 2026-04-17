Matka King X Review: Netizens praise Vijay Varma’s performance, call Nagraj Manjule’s series a must-watch crime drama

Matka King X Review: Filmmaker Nagraj Manjule, best known for Sairat, has returned with a new web series titled Matka King, which has officially started streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The series premiered on Friday and has already begun attracting audience attention online.

Matka King Star Studded cast

The series features a strong ensemble cast including Vijay Varma, Kriti Kamra, Sai Tamhankar, Bhupendra Jadawat, Siddharth Jadhav, Gulshan Grover, Vineet Kumar Singh, Bharat Jadhav, Girish Kulkarni, Jamie Lever and others.

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Matka King X review

Soon after release, viewers took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their reactions, with many praising the performances, especially Vijay Varma’s portrayal.

One user wrote that after Scam 1992, Matka King stands out as a strong series, adding that Vijay Varma’s performance feels “effortless” and fully convincing.

Finished it. Excellent series. Scam 1992 ke baad ye hi itni badhiya lagi. @MrVijayVarma ki acting is effortless. Ek second ke liye bhi you don't feel he's not #MatkaKing https://t.co/TqnHIg0mEe — Aakash (@SurekaX) April 17, 2026

Another viewer noted that the first episode is engaging but slightly uneven in pacing, though it ends on a strong cliffhanger.

Matka king first episode is good, has some pacing problem though. Some things felt abrupt, but nice cliffhanger — (@coooper_19) April 17, 2026

A different user praised Vijay Varma’s screen presence, calling the show “exciting” and expressing enthusiasm after just starting the series.

Such an exciting actor he is!! Just started watching Matka King and I'm loving it —(@gautamhere_) April 17, 2026

Another post described the show in energetic terms, calling it a “must watch” and appreciating the intensity of the lead performance.

The series may not be extremely sharp, but it portrays how the blind race for making big money hollows out personal relationships. It works well enough as a time-pass watch. My Rating-: 4/5 Stars ⭐(A Good Crime Drama Thriller series) Do watch it on @PrimeVideoIN .. do try it out pic.twitter.com/iNUbyVwKOP — STat. Advait Akash Shah (@advait_akash) April 17, 2026

One more viewer offered a balanced review, saying the series may not be extremely sharp but effectively highlights how the pursuit of money can damage personal relationships, rating it 4/5 and recommending it as a crime drama thriller.

Audience Expectations and Early Response

Expectations were high for Matka King, given Manjule’s acclaimed filmography, including Fandry, Sairat, and Jhund. Early reactions suggest that audiences are largely impressed, particularly with Vijay Varma’s performance and the show’s storytelling style.

Matka King follows the story of a fictional character, Brij Bhatti. However, it is reportedly inspired by the life of Ratan Khatri, known as the original “Matka King,” who dominated Mumbai’s underground gambling network during the 1960s and 70s.

Mixed to Positive Critical Reception

Critics have offered a mixed-to-positive response to the series. One review noted that while many viewers may not be familiar with the historical background, the series offers an intriguing look into a lesser-known world of gambling and power struggles.