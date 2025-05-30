New Delhi: Karan Johar will once again turn host for 'The Traitors' featuring 20 celebrity players. OTT giant Prime Video today launched the spectacular trailer for its exciting upcoming unscripted Original series, The Traitors, an Indian adaptation of the internationally acclaimed thrilling reality series.

Premiering on June 12, with new episodes dropping every Thursday at 8pm, leading to an epic grand finale, Prime Video will exclusively stream The Traitors, hosted by Karan Johar.

Host Karan Johar added, “Characterized by lies, deceit, betrayal, and a whole lot of drama, The Traitors is a show to watch out for! You will see me enjoy myself to the hilt, as I not only orchestrate the gameplay but also get a front-row seat to all the chaos, conflicts, and conspiracies that transpire between the 20 players. The drama gets way too real, and the stakes even more so. While the players enter the palace ready to outsmart, outplay, and outlast everyone else, all their strategies go out the window the moment I choose the traitors from amongst them. So, rise and shine, cause it’s Dhokha Time! Starting June 12, the audience are in for a treat, with twists they won’t see coming, lies that feel real, on-the-edge moments that’ll make them gasp, and just when they think they’ve figured it out, the game flips on its head.”

Meet The Traitors

The maiden season of the reality series, teeming with treachery and deception, will feature an explosive mix of 20 celebrities, including Anshula Kapoor, Apoorva, Ashish Vidyarthi, Elnaaz Nourouzi, Harsh Gujral, Jannat Zubair, Janvi Gaur, Jasmine Bhasin, Karan Kundrra, Lakshmi Manchu, Maheep Kapoor, Mukesh Chhabra, Nikita Luther, Purav Jha, Raftaar, Raj Kundra, Sahil Salathia, Sudhanshu Pandey, Sufi Motiwala, and Uorfi Javed, as they try to deceive each other in this ultimate battle of will and wit.



The trailer will see the 20 players arrive at the royal Suryagarh Palace in Rajasthan with a single objective: to win the title and the significant cash prize amassed through various physical and psychological missions. Identified as ‘innocents,’ players must find and eliminate the ‘traitors’ from among them, who are carefully and secretly chosen at the beginning of the show by the host, Karan Johar.

In a power play of vicious betrayals, cold-hearted deception, and constant manipulations, the traitors will need to eliminate the innocents… unless the innocents are able to identify them before it’s too late! From bold proclamations to fiery exchanges, secretive plotting, shocking accusations, and emotional breakdowns—the trailer offers a sneak peek into the unmissable drama that The Traitors promises, and much more.



“At Prime Video, we remain committed to innovation in our storytelling and in particular with our unscripted content slate. With The Traitors, we’re diving headfirst into a format unlike anything India has seen before, and the trailer is just a glimpse into the edgy, gripping, and wildly unpredictable show that redefines what reality content can be. It is the ultimate test of trust and betrayal, where the players are under a constant cloud of betrayal with their minds as their only aide. The Indian adaptation adds its own texture to the globally celebrated format while retaining the core elements that have made the show a worldwide phenomenon. We are proud to collaborate with All3Media International and BBC Studios India Productions to bring this exciting new series to our discerning audiences in India,"said Nikhil Madhok, head of Originals, Prime Video, India.

