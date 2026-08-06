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Mini Mathur becomes first winner of Alliance, defeats Aly Goni and Ruhee Dosani in grand finale

Mini Mathur won the first season of Alliance, defeating Aly Goni and Ruhee Dosani in a competitive finale to take home ₹50 lakh. Her inspiring journey and emotional speech highlighted confidence, resilience, and empowerment.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited BySamta Pahuja
Published: Aug 06, 2026, 02:17 PM IST|Updated: Aug 06, 2026, 02:17 PM IST
Mini Mathur becomes first winner of Alliance, defeats Aly Goni and Ruhee Dosani in grand finale
Image Credit: Instagram

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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