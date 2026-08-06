Mini Mathur becomes first winner of Alliance, defeats Aly Goni and Ruhee Dosani in grand finale

Kunal Kemmu's reality show Alliance now has its first-ever winner, Mini Mathur. She came out on top in a finale that kept things tense right to the end. The competition saw strong performances from all finalists, but Mini stood out with her determination and consistency.
This win means a lot for her career, but it goes beyond that too for a lot of women watching, especially those chasing their own goals; her story lands as something bigger than a game show victory.
She beat Aly Goni and Ruhee Dosani in the grand finale, walking away with the trophy and ₹50 lakh in prize money.
While Aly Goni had already secured his place in the finale as the Ace of the Week, the remaining contestants Ruhee Dosani, Mini Mathur, Niti Taylor, and Kushal Tandon competed in head-to-head challenges.
Mini took down Kushal Tandon in the semis. Ruhee handled Niti Taylor. And that set up the final three: Mini, Ruhee, and Aly, going head-to-head for the win.
The finale episode was filled with emotional and dramatic moments as former contestants returned to the show.
Vanshaj Singh found himself on the receiving end of some pointed confrontations. Daisy Shah wasn't having it; she pushed back hard against his claim that she'd contributed nothing to the show. Seema Sajdeh had her own moment too, addressing comments suggesting she and Sohail Khan had basically been on a "vacation" rather than actually competing.
The episode also featured the journey videos. Each finalist got to see their own growth and their struggles, laid out on screen for everyone to watch.
The last challenge was brutal by design. Mini, Ruhee, and Aly needed to unlock a vault holding the prize money, and the path there wasn't simple.
They were required to collect balls, build a bridge, carry them to a platform, and balance three balls together to receive a code.
Mini pulled off three codes. Aly only managed two. That gap was enough. This gave Mini the advantage, and she ultimately won the competition.
After her victory, Mini delivered an emotional speech, sharing her journey and experiences on the show.
She said that the past six weeks had been life-changing and that she had never imagined staying on the show for so long. She credited her fellow contestants for supporting her and helping her grow.
She hoped, more than anything, that her story would push other women to trust themselves. To go further than they thought they could.
Mini Mathur's win closes out Alliance's first season on a high note a memorable one. Her journey wasn't easy: challenges, raw emotion, real growth, all of it left a mark on viewers watching along. Now she's got the trophy and the prize money to show for it. But maybe more importantly, her story's proof that confidence and sticking with it, even when it's hard, actually gets you somewhere.
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