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Mirzapur: The Movie unveils new posters for 'Vaaroon Forever' track

The makers of Mirzapur: The Movie have revealed two new posters for "Vaaroon Forever," a reimagined version of the fan-favourite track featuring Shreya Ghoshal and Romy, set to drop on August 18.

Edited ByAhana Tiwari
Published: Aug 16, 2026, 07:07 PM IST|Updated: Aug 16, 2026, 07:07 PM IST
Mirzapur: The Movie unveils new posters for 'Vaaroon Forever' track
Image Credit: @excelmusicrecords/Instagram

About the Author

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari is a trainee sub-editor with a keen eye for storytelling, performances, and cultural nuance. She has reviewed films and series, including Mahavatar Narsimha, Aap Jaisa Koi, and Stranger Things. Always seeking to bridge the gap between audiences and celebrities, Ahana has conducted interviews with artists such as Sangram Singh and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, and even engaged with Kangana Ranaut during the Team India Jersey Paralympian Launch.

She has attended high-profile events like the Kantara success party, giving her firsthand exposure to industry trends and the entertainment landscape. This is her first professional role in media, where she continues to build a reputation as a sharp, perceptive voice in journalism. 

She can be reached at Ahana.Tiwari@zeemedia.com or on X @ahanatiwari0

 

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