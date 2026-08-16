Mirzapur: The Movie unveils new posters for 'Vaaroon Forever' track

Anticipation for Mirzapur: The Movie reached a new high as the makers officially unveiled two striking new posters for "Vaaroon Forever," the upcoming lead track from the theatrical feature adaptation. Offering fans an exclusive first look at the visual scale and mood of the song, the newly released posters have ignited widespread interest across social media platforms ahead of the track's full release.
The fresh promotional artwork provides a captivating preview into the track’s cinematic imagery, signalling a grander production scale for the franchise's big-screen debut. The posters highlight the atmospheric aesthetic of "Vaaroon Forever," teasing the emotional depth and visual storytelling that will accompany the music in the film.
"Vaaroon Forever" is a newly reimagined version of "Vaaroon," one of the most widely celebrated melodies from the original series universe. First introduced to audiences in 2020, the soulful track became an instant fan favourite and an integral part of the franchise's identity. The decision to resurrect and expand the song for the feature film aims to bridge nostalgia with a heightened theatrical experience.
The new track brings together key creative talents from the original piece alongside notable new additions. Original composer Anand Bhaskar and lyricist Ginny Diwan return to oversee the composition, maintaining the heart of the original melody while enhancing its arrangement for cinema sound systems.
Vocalist Romy returns to lend his voice to the track once again, joined this time by acclaimed singer Shreya Ghoshal. Ghoshal’s addition introduces a fresh duet layer to the composition, bringing a powerful new dynamic to the familiar melody.
Following the poster reveal, "Vaaroon Forever" is set for its official audio and music video release on August 18.
Directed by Gurmmeet Singh and penned by Puneet Krishna, Mirzapur: The Movie brings the acclaimed crime saga to movie halls nationwide. The feature film is scheduled for a wide theatrical release on September 4, 2026.
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