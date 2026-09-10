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'Mismatched' season 4: Rohit Saraf, Prajakta Koli wrap filming for final season

Mismatched Season 4: For Prajakta Koli, who plays Dimple, returning for the final season has been an emotional experience.

Reported ByANI
Published: Sep 10, 2026, 09:57 AM IST|Updated: Sep 10, 2026, 09:57 AM IST
'Mismatched' season 4: Rohit Saraf, Prajakta Koli wrap filming for final season
Image Credit: Instagram

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'Mismatched' season 4: Rohit Saraf, Prajakta Koli wrap filming for final season
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