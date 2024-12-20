Advertisement
PALAK MUCHHAL

Mithoon Joins Wife Palak Muchhal As Bidisha Revives Iconic Hits On Sa Re Ga Ma Pa

This weekend promises to be an exciting episode as the celebrated music director Mithoon will be seen joining as a special guest on the show.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 20, 2024, 08:28 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Mithoon Joins Wife Palak Muchhal As Bidisha Revives Iconic Hits On Sa Re Ga Ma Pa (Image: Instagram)

New Delhi:  Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, a beloved singing reality show in India, continues to captivate audiences with its perfect blend of talent, entertainment, and inspiration. With only about a month left until the finale, the competition has become more intense than ever, keeping the nation glued to their screens as they cheer for their favorite contestants. Under the expert guidance of mentors Sachin-Jigar, Sachet-Parampara, and Guru Randhawa, raw talent is being transformed into stellar performers. 

This weekend promises to be an exciting episode as the celebrated music director Mithoon will be seen joining as a special guest. The contestants delivered their best performances in front of both Mithoon and the show's mentors.

Mithoon, in particular, was thrilled about contestant Bidisha’s renditions of "Kaun Tujhe" and "Chahun Main Yaa Naa," two iconic songs originally sung by his wife, the renowned singer Palak Muchhal. To add a magical touch to the evening, Mithoon surprised everyone by video calling Palak just before Bidisha’s performance, allowing her to experience it live.

Following to this Mithoon said, “I was waiting for Bidisha to start singing and as soon as she finished her performance I thought that she deserves to have this moment with Palak right now. It is a sheer coincidence that Palak was also about to go on the stage for her performance and we could talk to her before that. I think Bidisha totally earned this moment for herself. When I was listening to her sing, I knew that these things come out naturally and it is not something that can be inculcated into anyone. She has a bright future ahead, and this God gift that she has comes out very naturally to her. She truly earned this recognition and delivered an outstanding interpretation of the songs.”

Tune into Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, this Saturday and Sunday at 9 PM, only on Zee TV. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

