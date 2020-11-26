Mohit Raina starrer medical drama 'Mumbai Diaries 26/11' first look out on Amazon Prime Video - Watch

New Delhi: The Amazon Original Series 'Mumbai Diaries 26/11' first look has been unveiled online on Amazon Prime Video. The upcoming medical drama pays homage to the frontline heroes and celebrates the undying human spirit.

Created by Nikkhil Advani and produced by Emmay Entertainment, 'Mumbai Diaries 26/11' pays tribute to the fortitude of frontline heroes when faced with unprecedented danger.

Watch Mumbai Diaries 26/11 first look here:

Starring Konkana Sen Sharma, Mohit Raina, Tina Desai and Shreya Dhanwanthary the series depicts the untold story of doctors, nurses, paramedics and hospital staff and will launch on Amazon Prime Video in March 2021.

Talking about the show’s theme, NikkhilAdvani said, “We Mumbaikars often discuss where we were on that fateful night when this devastating incident shook the entire city. There have been several shows and films centred on the incident but no one has explored the doctors’ side of it. With this medical drama, we aim to champion the human spirit in the face of unprecedented danger and celebrate the brave doctors who had saved the day while keeping the sensitivity of the topic in mind."