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MONEY HEIST FRANCHISE

Money Heist franchise continues: Makers announce new chapter in La Casa de Papel universe

Speculation around future instalments continues, including reports of possible police-focused spin-offs or a continuation involving the Professor, though no official confirmation has been issued by Netflix.

|Last Updated: May 11, 2026, 10:01 AM IST|Source: ANI
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Money Heist franchise continues: Makers announce new chapter in La Casa de Papel universePic Courtesy: Poster

Washington: Netflix has officially confirmed that the world of 'Money Heist' (La Casa de Papel) is continuing to expand, nearly five years after the original series concluded its acclaimed five-season run in 2021.On Sunday, the streaming platform released a new teaser titled "The world of 'Money Heist' continues", signalling that the franchise remains active beyond its existing spin-offs and adaptations.

ALSO READ: Money Heist: Korea enjoys top slot on Netflix's global non-English chart

The announcement was amplified through the official La Casa de Papel Instagram account, which shared a red-and-black themed promotional post carrying the message:

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"El Bella Ciao SIGUE sonando. El universo de 'La casa de papel' continua." Translated into English, the statement reads: "Bella Ciao is STILL playing. The world of 'Money Heist' continues."

The latest reveal comes ahead of the release of Berlin and the Lady with an Ermine, the second season of the Pedro Alonso-led prequel series Berlin. The new instalment is scheduled to premiere globally on May 15, 2026.

ALSO READ: Money Heist's Stockholm aka Esther Acebo spotted with Lord Ganesha's painting at home: Viral Pic

The franchise has emerged as one of Netflix's most-watched non-English language series.

Speculation around future instalments continues, including reports of possible police-focused spin-offs or a continuation involving the Professor, though no official confirmation has been issued by Netflix.

Originally created by Alex Pina, 'Money Heist' became one of the most successful international series in streaming history, turning its red jumpsuits, Dali masks and the anthem "Bella Ciao" into globally recognised pop culture symbols. 

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