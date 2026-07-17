New Delhi: Ormax’s mid-year OTT rankings are out, and it shows who the winners are so far! From Samay Raina's India’s Got Latent 2 to Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar, Made In India: A Titan Story and Prabhas-starrer The Raja Saab - India’s most-watched titles of 2026 have been listed with overall viewership fetched so far. Take a look below:
The viewership data for Indian OTT films in 2026 has titles which have gathered the most attention across different platforms from January to June.
Streaming platform: YouTube (Samay Raina)/ Netflix
Views: 38.5 Million
Streaming platform: Netflix/ JioHotstar
Views: 35.2 Million
Streaming platform: JioHotstar/ Netflix
Views: 27.8 Million
Streaming platform: Amazon MX Player
Views: 17.8 Million
Streaming platform: JioHotstar
Views: 17.5 Million
Streaming platform: JioHotstar
Views: 16.3 Million
Streaming platform: Netflix
Views: 14.2 Million
Streaming platform: JioHotstar
Views: 14.1 Million
Streaming platform: JioHotstar
Views: 13.3 Million
Streaming platform: YouTube (Samay Raina)
Views: 13.1 Million
Streaming platform: JioHotstar
Views: 12.6 Million
Streaming platform: Amazon Prime Video
Views: 12.1 Million
Streaming platform: Amazon Prime Video
Views: 12 Million
Streaming platform: JioHotstar
Views: 11.9 Million
These are followed by Bhoot Bangla (11.6 million), Subedaar (11.4 million), Gram Chikitsalay Season 2 (10.2 million), Aspirants Season 3 (9.7 million), Haq (9.6 million), De De Pyaar De 2 (9.5 million), Ab Hoga Hisaab (9.3 million), Inspector Avinash Season 2 (9.2 million), Raakh (9 million), Maamla Legal Hai Season 2 (8.7 million), Sankalp (8.6 million), Dridam (8.5 million), Border 2 (8.4 million), Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 (8.3 million), Lock Upp (8.2 million) and Maa Behan (7.1 million) among many others.
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