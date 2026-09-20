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  • /Mumbai’s Bijal Shah creates history on 'India Ke Top 1%'; Wins Rs 94 lakh on Anil Kapoor-hosted show premiere

Mumbai’s Bijal Shah creates history on 'India Ke Top 1%'; Wins Rs 94 lakh on Anil Kapoor-hosted show premiere

Mumbai's Bijal Shah scripted history on the grand premiere of India Ke Top 1% – The Anil Kapoor Show, taking home Rs 94 lakh as the series' inaugural winner.

Edited ByAhana Tiwari
Published: Sep 20, 2026, 03:37 PM IST|Updated: Sep 20, 2026, 03:37 PM IST
Mumbai’s Bijal Shah creates history on 'India Ke Top 1%'; Wins Rs 94 lakh on Anil Kapoor-hosted show premiere
Image Credit: JioHotstar

About the Author

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari is a trainee sub-editor with a keen eye for storytelling, performances, and cultural nuance. She has reviewed films and series, including Mahavatar Narsimha, Aap Jaisa Koi, and Stranger Things. Always seeking to bridge the gap between audiences and celebrities, Ahana has conducted interviews with artists such as Sangram Singh and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, and even engaged with Kangana Ranaut during the Team India Jersey Paralympian Launch.

She has attended high-profile events like the Kantara success party, giving her firsthand exposure to industry trends and the entertainment landscape. This is her first professional role in media, where she continues to build a reputation as a sharp, perceptive voice in journalism. 

She can be reached at Ahana.Tiwari@zeemedia.com or on X @ahanatiwari0

 

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