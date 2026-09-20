/Mumbai’s Bijal Shah creates history on 'India Ke Top 1%'; Wins Rs 94 lakh on Anil Kapoor-hosted show premiere

Star Plus’ new reality game show India Ke Top 1% – The Anil Kapoor Show kicked off its grand premiere with a historic milestone as Mumbai resident Bijal Shah became the series' very first winner, taking home a cash prize of Rs 94 lakh. Navigating the mental challenges with poise and instinct, Shah achieved the feat after entering the game alongside her husband, Neelay Mehta, who rooted for her from the sidelines after his own run concluded.
Speaking about the remarkable outcome on the debut episode, host and Bollywood veteran Anil Kapoor expressed his pride in the show's inaugural winner:
"Bijal ne pehle hi episode mein dikha diya ki India Ke Top 1% tak pahunchne ke liye sirf presence of mind aur street-smart thinking chahiye. She was calm, alert and always on her toes. Hamari grand opening isse zyada dhamakedaar nahi ho sakti thi. Bijal is our first-ever winner, and I am especially proud that this historic win belongs to a woman. She truly is India Ke Top 1%!"
Reflecting on her life-changing Rs 94 lakh win, an emotional Bijal Shah credited her family's unwavering backing and personal resilience for taking her across the finish line.
"Winning Rs 94 lakh and becoming the show’s first-ever winner still feels unreal. I focused on one question at a time and trusted myself. This victory is incredibly special, and I truly feel that my father’s blessings and my son Pranit’s luck were with me throughout and of course not without my family's support!" Shah shared.
Emphasising presence of mind and logic over rote knowledge, India Ke Top 1% – The Anil Kapoor Show airs every Saturday and Sunday at 8 PM on Star Plus and streams digitally on JioHotstar.
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