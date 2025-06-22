Advertisement
SALMAN KHAN

'Na Gori Se, Na Kali Se...' Salman Khan Opens Up About Marriage Plans On Kapil Sharma's Show

Salman Khan humorously addressed questions about his marriage on Kapil Sharma’s Netflix show during the season premiere.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ahana Tiwari|Last Updated: Jun 22, 2025, 03:36 PM IST|Source: Bureau
'Na Gori Se, Na Kali Se...' Salman Khan Opens Up About Marriage Plans On Kapil Sharma's Show (Image: X)

New Delhi: The much-awaited Season 3 of The Great Indian Kapil Show premiered on Netflix on June 21, with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan making an appearance as the show's first celebrity guest.

Host Kapil Sharma kicked off the conversation by highlighting a humorous coincidence, both Shah Rukh Khan’s wife and Aamir Khan’s girlfriend are named Gauri (Gauri Khan and Gauri Spratt, respectively). Turning to Salman, he joked, “Aapki life mein koi gori–Gauri nahi hai?” (Is there no fair–Gauri in your life?).

To this, Salman replied with his signature humour, "Na gori se, na kaali se... dilwali se." (Neither fair nor dark… only someone with a beautiful heart.)

Later, Archana Puran Singh brought up the age-old question fans never stop asking: "Salman, aapko kitni baar log pooch chuke hain: ‘Bhaiya, aap kab shaadi karoge?’" (Salman, how many times have people asked: ‘When will you get married?’)

Salman quipped, "Haan, poochte toh rehte hain. Par main humesha kehta hoon, meri shaadi karne se aapko kya fayda hai?" (Yes, they keep asking. But I always say—what difference does it make to you if I get married?)

He continued with his hilarious take "Kya aapko maza aa raha hai? Main aapke liye suhagraat mana raha hoon? Aapko itni khushi ho rahi hai ki main barbaad ho jaun?" (Are you enjoying this? Am I celebrating my wedding night for you? You’re this happy hoping I get ruined?)

On a more serious note, Salman reflected on modern relationships, saying, “The patience, the fights, the sacrifices that a husband and wife make for each other, that tolerance factor is missing now. These days, someone puts a leg over you while sleeping and it leads to a divorce.”

He added, "Choti si misunderstandings par divorce ho jata hai" (Small misunderstandings lead to a divorce)

He further remarked on the financial strain of divorce, joking, “Aur phir divorce toh ho hi jaata hai, aadhe paise leke chali jaati hai." (And then divorce happens, and she walks away with half your money.)

Also Read | 'Uske Bawajood Kaam Kar Rahe...' Salman Khan Opens Up On Brain Aneurysm And AV Malformation

Among the lighter revelations of the episode, Salman revealed that his iconic hairstyle from Tere Naam was inspired by none other than former President Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam, a revelation that surprised both Kapil and the audience.

Looking ahead, the next episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show will feature filmmaker Anurag Basu and the cast of upcoming film 'Metro… In Dino'.

