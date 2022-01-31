Naagin 6 promo: Tejasswi Prakash captivates with her dangerous gaze, see release date!

New Delhi: During the Bigg Boss 15 finale, it was revealed that Tejasswi Prakash will play Naagin in the 6th season of the show. The makers have now released an official promo of the show and Tejasswi looks absolutely stunning in it.

In the promo, we see Tejasswi in a science lab, destroying everything she touches. By the looks of it, the show might have a COVID element to it as there was mention of a pandemic during the promo.

Watch the promo here:

Apne bhavya roop aur teeno kaal ki shaktiyon se duniya ko bachane aa rahi hai Naagin. Zaroor dekhiye #Naagin6, 12th February se Sat-Sun, raat 8 baje only on #colors.@itsmetejasswi pic.twitter.com/lEs29HCahX — ColorsTV (@ColorsTV) January 31, 2022

After enthralling the viewers by playing an incredible game in Bigg Boss 15, Tejasswi will take ahead the baton and essay the titular role alongside her Bigg Boss co-contestant Simba Nagpal.

On the occasion of the grand finale, host Salman Khan announced Tejasswi's next venture followed by a sizzling performance by the new Naagin on the block. This season shall witness the serpent queen ‘Sarvashreshth Naagin’ go far and beyond to fight the most powerful enemy in the history of the show.

Sarvashreshth Naagin’ will battle a global crisis that poses a threat to the survival of humanity. With an ensemble star cast featuring actors such as Sudha Chandran, Urvashi Dholakia and Mahek Chahal amongst others this season of 'Naagin' will air soon on Colors.