Naagin 6 promo: Tejasswi Prakash captivates with her dangerous gaze, see release date!

Tejasswi Prakash, the winner of Bigg Boss 15, will be starring in the much-awaited 6th season of the show Naagin.

Naagin 6 promo: Tejasswi Prakash captivates with her dangerous gaze, see release date!
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: During the Bigg Boss 15 finale, it was revealed that Tejasswi Prakash will play Naagin in the 6th season of the show. The makers have now released an official promo of the show and Tejasswi looks absolutely stunning in it.

In the promo, we see Tejasswi in a science lab, destroying everything she touches. By the looks of it, the show might have a COVID element to it as there was mention of a pandemic during the promo.

Watch the promo here:

 

After enthralling the viewers by playing an incredible game in Bigg Boss 15, Tejasswi will take ahead the baton and essay the titular role alongside her Bigg Boss co-contestant Simba Nagpal.

On the occasion of the grand finale, host Salman Khan announced Tejasswi's next venture followed by a sizzling performance by the new Naagin on the block. This season shall witness the serpent queen ‘Sarvashreshth Naagin’ go far and beyond to fight the most powerful enemy in the history of the show.

Sarvashreshth Naagin’ will battle a global crisis that poses a threat to the survival of humanity. With an ensemble star cast featuring actors such as Sudha Chandran, Urvashi Dholakia and Mahek Chahal amongst others this season of 'Naagin' will air soon on Colors.

