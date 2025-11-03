Advertisement
NAAGIN 7

Naagin 7 First Poster: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Stuns As New Shape-Shifting Serpent Lead In Ekta Kapoor's Supernatural Drama

Naagin 7 First Poster: Followed by the Bigg Boss 19 face reveal, the makers dropped the first look poster of Naagin 7. 

Written By Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Nov 03, 2025, 10:59 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Naagin 7 First Poster: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Stuns As New Shape-Shifting Serpent Lead In Ekta Kapoor's Supernatural DramaPic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: On the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, TV czarina Ektaa Kapoor introduced the new face of her much-loved show 'Naagin 7'. Television actress and Bigg Boss 16 finalist Priyanka Chahar Choudhary will be seen playing the stunning shape-shifting serpent lead on the show. She grooved on her entry and later joined 'host' Salman Khan and Ektaa on the stage.

Meet Naagin 7 Lead Actress

Followed by the Bigg Boss 19 face reveal, the makers dropped the first look poster of Naagin 7. Priyanka expressed her excitement and gratitude in bagging the Naagin 7 lead role. She said, "I still remember the moment on Bigg Boss 16 when Ekta ma’am said she had found her next Naagin. To see her keep that promise and choose me for this legacy is truly an honour. Some roles demand an actor to give their all — their strength, range, and spirit — and this one does exactly that for me."

About Naagin Season 1 To 7

Naagin is an supernatural fiction television series about shape-shifting serpents produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms. The first season aired in 2016 starring Mouni Roy, Arjun Bijlani and Adaa Khan. The second season also starred Mouni Roy, Karanvir Bohra, Adaa Khan and Sudha Chandran.

The third season featured Surbhi Jyoti, Pearl V Puri and Anita Hassanandani. The fourth season was introduced with a new title Naagin: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel, starring Nia Sharma, Vijayendra Kumeria, Jasmin Bhasin, Anita Hassanandani and Rashami Desai.

Naagin Season 5 starred Surbhi Chandna, Sharad Malhotra and Mohit Sehgal. The sixth season featured Tejasswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal, Mahek Chahal, Pratik Sehajpal, Shrey Mittal and Vatsal Sheth in lead roles.

Now, the seventh season was announced recently and is scheduled to release in November 2025. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is playing the lead role.

About the Author
authorImg
Ritika Handoo

Associate News Editor - Entertainment

... Read more
