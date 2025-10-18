Naagin 7 Set To Make Comeback: Know About Premiere Date, Theme & Cast Details

New Delhi: Popular television serial Naagin is all set to make a comeback. The supernatural franchise is hailed as one of the most successful in Indian television. The much-anticipated promo of Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 7 has been released, unveiling a new twist for the upcoming season.

Naagin 7 Promo

The promo shared on social media shows a new battle between Naagin and a mysterious new enemy.

The narration states, "In the Kumbh where devotion and faith converge, a new enemy challenges Naagin."

The face-off video captures the serpent and a dragon at the Kumbh.

Colors TV posted the promo on Instagram with the caption, "What will happen when fire and poison collide?" The post quickly drew engagement from the show's fanbase, who have been eagerly awaiting updates on the new season.

Naagin 7 Cast

According to multiple media reports, the makers have finalized Priyanka Chahar Choudhary as the main lead opposite Namik Paul.

As per a report by Tellyyapa, actresses Eisha Singh and Alice Kaushik will be joining the cast for special cameos as well.

India Forums quoted a source saying, “Both Eisha and Alice will be doing cameos in the show. Their character trajectory will basically lead the way to the introduction of the main Naagin, aka Priyanka Chahar Choudhary.”

The same report stated that before Priyanka’s entrance as the real protagonist is revealed, the creators intend to initially encourage viewers to believe that either Eisha or Alice is the main serpent character.

The creator of the show, Ekta Kapoor, also shared the news on her social media handles.

Previous Seasons

In the past, Naagin has seen many well-known actresses playing the lead role. Some notable ones include Mouni Roy, Surbhi Jyoti, Nia Sharma, Surbhi Chandna, and Tejasswi Prakash.

The last season, featuring Tejasswi Prakash, ended in July 2023.