‘Naam Bata Chal…’ Bigg Boss 19 Promo Teases Clash As Contestants Argue Over The ‘Least Impressive’ Housemate - WATCH

New Delhi: Bigg Boss 19 officially began with its grand premiere last night, and within just 24 hours, tensions are already rising inside the house. In a newly released promo, Bigg Boss throws a major twist at the contestants, forcing them to take their very first collective decision.

Only 15 Beds for 16 Contestants

Despite having 16 housemates, the Bigg Boss house has only 15 beds. This imbalance sets the stage for a controversial decision.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Also Read | Bigg Boss 19 Full Confirmed Contestants List: From Ashnoor Kaur To Amaal Mallik, Check All 16 Names On Salman Khan’s Show

"Ek gharwala aisa hoga jo gharwala banne layak hi nhi lagta," Bigg Boss announces, stating that the decision should be based on who has the "least impressive personality."

Watch the Promo here:

Task Sparks Chaos

As soon as the announcement is made, discussions quickly escalate into arguments. Housemates struggle to agree on a single name, and tensions boil over as everyone points fingers at others.

Kunickaa vs. Mridul: Tensions Flare

A key moment in the promo features a sharp exchange between veteran actress Kunickaa Sadanand and digital creator Mridul Tiwari. When Mridul tries to take the lead in the discussion, Kunickaa cuts him off, saying, "Leader giri mat kar. Naam bata Chal."

First Eviction Twist? What’s Next for the Housemates

The promo ends without revealing who the group selects, leaving viewers in suspense. With emotions already running high, fans are eager to see who could be the first contestant voted out and how this task will shape early alliances inside the house.

When and Where to Watch Bigg Boss 19

Don’t miss the next episode of Bigg Boss 19, streaming tonight at 9 PM on JioCinema and airing at 10:30 PM on COLORS TV.

Bigg Boss 19 features a diverse lineup of contestants, including Gaurav Khanna, Ashnoor Kaur, Awez Darbar, Nagma Mirajkar, Baseer Ali, Pranit More, Tanya Mittal, Zeishan Quadri, Abhishek Bajaj, Nehal Chudasama, Neelam Giri, Amaal Mallik, and others.

Read Next | Meet Gaurav Khanna, India’s FIRST Celebrity MasterChef Winner Who Is Now In Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 19 As Contestant - All You Need To Know