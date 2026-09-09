/Naga Manikanta reveals why he chose to leave Bigg Boss Telugu 8 mid-season: ‘I just don’t want to be selfish’

Hyderabad: Naga Manikanta finally addressed the question fans have been asking for a while now, why exactly did he choose to leave the Bigg Boss house on his own during Season 8? The former contestant got refreshingly honest about it during a Bigg Boss 24/7 Live Chat session on JioHotstar, where he took questions straight from viewers on everything from the current season's gameplay to his own time in the house.
One fan didn't hold back and asked him directly, "Bro, meeru Season 8 lo why did you leave the house by yourself?" And Manikanta, rather than dodging it, gave a real answer.
"Chala mandi adugutunnaru enduku Bigg Boss lo self-ga bayatiki vachanu ani," he said. "Appudu naa state of mind antha baaga ledu, and deserving person win avvali ani anukunna. I hope I have made a fair decision. I just don't want to be selfish."
In short, he wasn't in the best headspace at the time, and beyond that, he genuinely felt someone more deserving should get the shot at winning instead of him. It wasn't a dramatic exit born out of conflict, it came from a place of stepping back so someone else could move forward.
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