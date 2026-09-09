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  • /Naga Manikanta reveals why he chose to leave Bigg Boss Telugu 8 mid-season: ‘I just don’t want to be selfish’

Naga Manikanta reveals why he chose to leave Bigg Boss Telugu 8 mid-season: ‘I just don’t want to be selfish’

Naga Manikanta has finally addressed the question fans have been asking since his stint on Bigg Boss Telugu 8: why did he choose to leave the house on his own? 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 09, 2026, 05:22 PM IST|Updated: Sep 09, 2026, 05:22 PM IST
Naga Manikanta reveals why he chose to leave Bigg Boss Telugu 8 mid-season: ‘I just don’t want to be selfish’
Image Credit: Instagram

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