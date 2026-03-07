Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3024510https://zeenews.india.com/television/nagpur-brothers-vikram-and-ajinkya-gandhe-win-masterchef-india-lift-trophy-in-grand-finale-3024510.html
NewsEntertainmentTelevisionNagpur brothers Vikram and Ajinkya Gandhe win MasterChef India, Lift trophy in grand finale
MASTERCHEF INDIA

Nagpur brothers Vikram and Ajinkya Gandhe win MasterChef India, Lift trophy in grand finale

Nagpur-based brothers Vikram Gandhe and Ajinkya Gandhe have been crowned the winners of MasterChef India Season 9. 

|Last Updated: Mar 07, 2026, 09:10 AM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Nagpur brothers Vikram and Ajinkya Gandhe win MasterChef India, Lift trophy in grand finale(Source: ANI)

 Mumbai: The latest edition of 'MasterChef India' has culminated in a spectacular grand finale, with Nagpur's brother duo, Vikram and Ajinkya Gandhe, crowned as the winners of the season.
 
The grand finale was graced by celebrated chef Sanjeev Kapoor, alongside judges Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar, and Kunal Kapur, where the brothers lifted the coveted trophy and donned the prestigious Golden Apron.
 
The season introduced a unique format, starting with 50 pairs from across the country, each bringing their unique bond and culinary heritage to the MasterChef kitchen.
 
Talking about being a part of MasterChef India, chef Sanjeev Kapoor shared, "Over the years, MasterChef and I have shared a long-standing association built on a common vision, to celebrate India's diverse culinary heritage and to give passionate cooks a national platform. What makes this season special is how it reflects a confident, forward-moving India, ambitious and proud of its roots. The contestants aren't just showcasing their skills, but also representing their states, their hometowns, and their culinary heritage with pride. This time India won't just get one winner, but two chefs who will rise together from this incredible platform," as per a press release.
 
Chef Vikas Khanna reflected, "As this season comes to a close and life returns to its everyday rhythm, the memories we created together will stay with us forever. Every winner carries the MasterChef legacy forward, and I truly hope Vikram and Ajinkya continue to shine and inspire many more."
 
Chef Ranveer Brar added, "MasterChef India has always been more than work, it's family. Goodbyes are never easy, but I firmly believe the best always wins, and this season was no exception. Vikram and Ajinkya proved that with every dish."
 
Chef Kunal Kapur described the season as "one of the finest."
 
 "The level of talent, creativity, and resilience displayed by the contestants has set a new benchmark. I have seen the grit in Vikram and Ajinkya's eyes, and that determination has rightfully earned them this victory. I feel immensely proud to have been part of a journey that celebrated such extraordinary passion and excellence," he added. 

 

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Sanju Samson
Sanju Samson among eight nominees for T20 WC Player of the Tournament Award
Gulf War
Trump's Gulf betrayal? Iran strikes US allies as Middle East conflict explodes
men jeans
Everyday Men’s Baggy and Stretchable Jeans — Myntra Birthday Bash Picks
IRIS Dena
India allowed Iranian ship docking before US sank IRIS Dena: Report
Sanju Samson
Sanju Samson 2.0: Ravi Shastri reveals what sparked CSK star's turnaround
Israel-Iran War
Israel strikes 400+ targets in Iran; air defense systems decimated
iran israel
Algorithm's flaw: Was an AI error responsible for massacre of 160 schoolgirls
girls night suit
Comfortable Girls’ Nightwear to Check During Myntra Birthday Bash
RCB
Jacob Bethell vs Phil Salt: Who will be RCB’s 4th overseas player in IPL 2026?
noida international airport jewar
Noida International Airport gets DGCA licence: Flights from Jewar to begin