New Delhi: After the stupendous success of Hanuman Ansh at the box office windows, a new web-series has been announced on the life and times of spiritual saint Neem or Neeb Karoli Baba. The teaser or first promo of the series was dropped recently, giving a sneak-peek into the world of the saint and piquing audiences' interest in the new show on OTT.
The first teaser was shared on SonyLIV and the voiceover in it can be heard saying: "The person whose stories left the nation mesmerised. Now, the country will watch other magical tales from his life." Just as this is said, an old man figure with a chequered pattern blanket wrapped around him with folded hands appears, and a huge image of Lord Hanuman is seen in the sky.
SonyLIV shared the promo on social media with the caption, "Coming soon on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV."
The makers released a teaser promo featuring his trademark blanket and a reference to Lord Hanuman. Cast members, episode counts, and a final release date have not yet been revealed. The show will be streaming on SonyLIV.
Directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, Hanuman Ansh is a film made on a humble budget of Rs 2 crore. The surprise package opened with Rs 10 lakh and minted Rs 276 crore in India after 46 days. The film, starring Shobhinaw Satyaa in the titular role of Neem Karoli Baba, its worldwide collection has reached Rs 410.75 crore today.
Hanuman Ansh has crossed the Rs 400 crore mark and is now the third Hindi movie this year to reach the milestone, after Dhurandhar 2 and Border 2.
Many Bollywood celebrities, including Varun Dhawan, actress-politician Kangana Ranaut, Madhur Bhandarkar and Aditya Dhar had showered praises on Hanuman Ansh, extending their support to the movie. They also hailed the movie and urged the audiences to watch it in theatres.
Written and directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, the film is based on the life and teachings of Neeb Karoli Baba, also known as Neem Karoli Baba or Maharaj ji. He is revered by devotees as an incarnation of Lord Hanuman and was known for his teachings centred on love, devotion and service, as per the press release.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.