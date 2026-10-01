Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Entertainment
  • /Television
  • /Neem Karoli Baba web-series: After Hanuman Ansh's hits jackpot with Rs 400 cr run, all you need to know about new show on OTT

Neem Karoli Baba web-series: After Hanuman Ansh's hits jackpot with Rs 400 cr run, all you need to know about new show on OTT

Hanuman Ansh has crossed the Rs 400 crore mark and is now the third Hindi movie this year to reach the milestone, after Dhurandhar 2 and Border 2.

Written ByRitika Handoo
Published: Oct 01, 2026, 12:00 PM IST|Updated: Oct 01, 2026, 12:00 PM IST
Neem Karoli Baba web-series: After Hanuman Ansh's hits jackpot with Rs 400 cr run, all you need to know about new show on OTT
Image Credit: Instagram

About the Author

Ritika Handoo

Ritika Handoo

Proud Kashmiri. Bollywood Buff - Ritika Handoo has been covering the world of glitz and glamour for over 14 years. Passionate about reality shows & celeb lives, when not tapping trends, she loves exploring lifestyle reads for the soul, and works on SEO-driven content. With a Bachelor’s in English literature and Masters in Mass Communication, in the middle of ‘breaking news’ chaos, her lookout for 5Ws & H remains on priority. Started out with HT Syndication & India Today, with gaining digital exposure first at News24. Interviewed Chetan Bhagat, Neha Dhupia, Adah Sharma, Yash Birla among others. Interacted with Deepika Padukone in a media group event for Gehraiyaan. Attended Pushpa 2 success bash, Vikram Vedha media conference & interacted with Hrithik Roshan. 

Can reach out to her at: Ritika.handoo@zeemedia.com or 

@ritikahandoo on X

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Flydubai flight cockpit attack: Agencies keep rogue co-pilot's identity secret—10 key details revealed
2
3
4
5