Neha Kakkar opens up on finding love, spills the beans on marrying Rohanpreet Singh

Mumbai: Famous singer couple Neha Kakkar and her husband Rohanpreet Singh's personal life has always been a talking about among fans - wanting to know more about them. In the upcoming episode of Tum Ho Naa - Ghar Ki Superstar, hosted by Rajeev Khandelwal, the duo will be seen sharing their love story.
The host Rajeev asked, “Log bahut zyada curious honge, aap log kahan mile? Love at first sight tha? Kya tha? Kahan se shuru hua?” (People must be very curious to know where did the two of you meet? Was it love at first sight? How did it all begin?)
To which Neha shared, "Mujhe lagta hai ki yeh sab na likha hua hota hai. Pehle mujhe genuinely nahi lagta tha ki yeh sab likha hua hai, but jab yeh actually hua mere saath toh mujhe laga Bhagwan ji actually likhte hain. Ek ek cheez life mein sach ho jaati hai. Aur yeh hua ki lockdown mein hum sab bore ho rahe the, kuch kaam nahi tha karne ko aur mujhe laga jab sab log gaana bana sakte hain, main bhi bana ke dekhti hoon, shayad main bhi ek gaana create kar sakun. Aur tab maine 'Nehu Da Vyah' gaana banaya.” (I truly believe everything is written by destiny. Earlier, I never believed that our lives were already written, but when this happened to me, I realized that God really does write every chapter of our lives. During the lockdown, we were all bored with no work to do. I thought that if everyone else could make songs, maybe I should try creating one too. That's when I made 'Nehu Da Vyah)
Further adding, she said, "'Nehu Da Vyah' likhte likhte mujhe nahi pata tha main apni life likh rahi hoon. Usmein maine likha hai, 'Agli Baari Aawanga Te, Mummy Ji Nu Lawanga, Cute Ji Bahu Da Introduction Karawanga,' aur maine ek-ek cheez likhi hai ismein, jis par mujhe khud hi vishwas nahi hua ki woh sach ho gayi. Uske baad jab humne socha ki hum yeh video banayenge iss gaane ka, aur video ke liye, when we were looking for a boy ki kaun ho sakta hai, mujhe apne aap hi social media ke Explore page par Rohan dikhe. Maine kaha, 'Kitne cute hain yeh.' Phir inko contact kiya humari team ne. Inko call aaya ki, 'Neha Kakkar ke saath aapka video hai.'" (While writing 'Nehu Da Vyah,' I had no idea I was actually writing my own life story. In the song, I wrote, 'Agli Baari Aawanga Te, Mummy Ji Nu Lawanga, Cute Ji Bahu Da Introduction Karawanga,' and every single thing I wrote eventually came true. I couldn't believe it myself. Later, when we started looking for a boy to feature in the music video, I happened to see Rohan on my social media Explore page. I immediately said, 'He's so cute.' Our team reached out to him, and he received a call saying, 'You have a music video with Neha Kakkar)
Rajeev then asked Rohanpreet how he felt about working with Neha Kakkar. Rohanpreet laughed and said, "Maine kaha, kithe Neha Kakkar, kithe Rohanpreet. Aur woh keh rahe hain, 'Nahi bhai, yeh shoot ho raha hai. Hum yeh date pe shoot kar rahe hain. Iss date pe trial kar rahe hain. Aap aa jaiyega.' Maine kaha koi chakkar nahi hai, ek baar jaakar dekh aate hain. Toh gaye aur jaise hi maine darwaza khola, yeh madam aage baithi hui hain. Aur unhone pichhe dekha aur maine kaha, ho gaya kaam." (I thought, 'Where is Neha Kakkar, and where am I?' But they kept insisting, saying, 'No, this shoot is happening. This is the shoot date and this is the trial date. Just come.' So I thought I'd at least go and see what it was about. The moment I opened the door, there she was sitting right in front of me. She turned around, looked at me, and I instantly thought, 'That's it. I'm done for)
Rajeev jokingly added, "Aur aise karte karte saath mein aa gaye." (And just like that, the two of you ended up together)
Neha later continued, "Phir hum mile. Uss music video mein unhone mujhe 'Will you marry me?' poocha tha aur do mahine baad humari actual shaadi hui. Aur unhone hi mujhe marriage ke liye poocha." (We met during that music video. In the video, he asked me, 'Will you marry me?' and just two months later, we got married in real life. He was also the one who proposed to me)
Talking about being married to another singer, Rajeev asked, "Aur ek question jo mere dimaag mein aa raha hai, aap dono itne achhe singers hain, kya aisa hota hai kabhi ki iss gaane ka sur achha nahi laga hai? Duniya ko nahi, par mujhe pata hai. Kya aisa hota hai? Main kabhi-kabhi sochta hoon agar meri wife bhi actress hoti toh mushkil hota. Toh aapko lagta hai duniya wah-wah kar rahi hai, par aapko pata hai ki aisa hota hai?" (One question that always comes to my mind, you are both such accomplished singers. Does it ever happen that everyone praises a performance, but your partner feels a particular note could have been better? I often think if my wife were an actress, it would have been difficult. Does that happen with the two of you?)
Neha shared that she always looks forward to Rohanpreet's feedback after every performance. While everyone praises her singing, she comes home and asks him for his honest opinion. Even before she asks, Rohanpreet tells her that no one can sing the way she does, but also points out areas where she can improve the next time. Neha added that she never imagined she would find such a genuine mentor in her own home.
Rajeev then asked, "Do mahine mein shaadi toh ho gayi aapki, lekin kya parivaar wale ekdum se ready the ki humein ladka-ladki pasand hai?" (You got married within two months, but were both your families immediately ready and supportive of your decision?)
Neha revealed, "Toh kya hua, maine Tony bhai ko bola ki Rohan mujhe bahut pasand hai. Unhone bola hum milna chahenge. Toh mere mumma-papa aur bhai, meri family hi sweet hai. Unhone kaha hum wahan aa jaate hain. Hum Punjab jaake dekhenge ki woh hume kaise lagte hain. Akele baat ki Rohan se aur sirf 15-20 minutes baithe honge. Uss room se is room mein aakar kaha, 'Shaadi karni hai toh Rohan se hi karo.' Mumma, Papa, Tony bhai, un teeno ke shabd humein yaad hain. Humari taraf se clearly haan hai, koi doubt hi nahi hai. Mujhe lagta hai woh wahi karwa rahe the. Itni quick-quick cheezein ho rahi thi. Kai baar yeh bhi ho sakta tha ki bachpana ho gaya, itni jaldi kaise aapne poori life ka decision le liya?" (I told my brother Tony that I really liked Rohan. He said he wanted to meet him. My parents and my brother are incredibly sweet, they decided to come to Punjab to meet him themselves. They spoke to Rohan privately for just 15-20 minutes, and when they came out of the room, all three of them, my mom, dad, and Tony bhai; said, 'If you want to get married, marry Rohan.' We still remember those exact words. From our family's side, it was a clear yes without any doubt. I truly believe all of this was destined. Everything happened so quickly. Many people could have said we were being immature or making a lifetime decision too fast, but it all just fell into place)
Agreeing with her, Rajeev concluded, "Correct hai, sahi kaha aapne. Beech mein agar kuch hona hota, darwaze band ho jaate. Yeh hona tha toh phat se ho gaya." (You're absolutely right. If this wasn't meant to happen, obstacles would have come in the way. But because it was destined, everything happened effortlessly and so quickly)
Tum Ho Naa – Ghar Ki Superstar, hosted by Rajeev Khandelwal is telecast every Monday to Friday at 9 PM only on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV.
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