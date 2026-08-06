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  • /Netflix announces ‘Musafir Cafe’ season 2: Will Chander choose Preeti or Sudha? Here’s what to expect

Netflix announces ‘Musafir Cafe’ season 2: Will Chander choose Preeti or Sudha? Here’s what to expect

Musafir Cafe has been renewed for Season 2 by Netflix after its emotional and open-ended finale left fans debating Chander’s choice between Sudha and Preeti. The new season will continue the story with the original cast, exploring love, relationships, and unresolved emotions.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited BySamta Pahuja
Published: Aug 06, 2026, 11:56 AM IST|Updated: Aug 06, 2026, 11:56 AM IST
Netflix announces ‘Musafir Cafe’ season 2: Will Chander choose Preeti or Sudha? Here’s what to expect
Image Credit: Netflix

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Zee Media Bureau

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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Netflix announces ‘Musafir Cafe’ season 2: Will Chander choose Preeti or Sudha? Here’s what to expect
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