Netflix India slate 2026 announced: From Bhuvan Bam’s Dhindora 2 to telugu series Super Subbu, Check full lineup

Mumbai: The Netflix India slate of 2026 was full of thrillers, light-hearted comedies and the return of numerous awaited sequels. From Bhuvan Bham's Dhindhora 2 to the Telugu series 'Super Subbu', take a look at some of the upcoming shows of Netflix this year.



The much-awaited Bhuvan's Dhindhora has found Netflix as its new platform for its sequel. The makers released the first look of the series on Tuesday.



In the video, Bhuvan Bham is seen sitting with his iconic character Titu Mama at an expensive restaurant, waiting for the Netflix event.



Bhuvan Bham shared the teaser on his Instagram handle

"India's biggest digital creator Bhuvan Bam returns with his crazy family, and Titu Mama drags them all into a world of pride, panic, and poor planning. Will he emerge as a hero, or should you lower your expectations?" read the logline of the series as quoted in a press note by Netflix.

The team of Dhindora 2 shares, "With Dhindora Season 2, we're returning to a world that audiences embraced with immense love in its first chapter. What began on YouTube as a deeply relatable, character-driven comedy has grown into a larger, more layered story, while staying true to the humour, heart, and chaos that define the Dhindora universe. Bringing the series to Netflix allows us to introduce these characters and their journey to an even wider audience, while retaining the cultural specificity and storytelling voice that made the show resonate so strongly. We're excited for both long-time fans and new viewers to experience this next chapter," as quoted in a press note.



The Netflix Slate 2026 had its wings spread to the South entertainment industry as well, with its first-ever Telugu series titled 'Happy Subbu'.



Sundeep Kishan-starrer comedy series 'Super Subbu' chronicles the actor's wild ride of teaching sex education in a remote and rural village to escape his father's tyranny. The series is directed by Mallik Ram.



"A totally unlucky teacher, desperate to escape his dad's tyranny, gets stuck teaching sex education in a remote and virile village! The hilarious twist? He's a virgin himself! Thus ensues a wild ride where love, laughs, and awkward moments collide," read the synopsis of the show.



Netflix shared the teaser on its Instagram handle.



The OTT platform has also unveiled the teaser for Alakh Pandey, co-founder of PhysicsWallah, one of India's most profitable ed-tech companies. The series is titled 'Hello Bachhon'.





"A heartwarming story of an unassuming physics teacher who inspired millions of students across India, fighting against their circumstances to achieve their dream of becoming a doctor or an engineer. Based on the true story of Physics Wallah, Hello Bachhon is the uplifting story of how a single teacher standing up against the system can build a nation with his students," read the synopsis of the show.



The series stars Vineet Kumar Singh in the lead role and is directed by Abhishek Yadav. Take a look at the teaser here.

Next in the Netflix India slate is a heartwarming neighbourhood comedy titled 'Chumbak'. This multi-starrer comedy boasts an ensemble cast including Neena Gupta, Deven Bhojani, Amyra Dastur, Anant V Joshi, Sumeet Vyas, Manasi Parekh, Arjun Bijlani, Helly Shah, Sumeet Raghavan and Sandeepa Dhar.



In the teaser, released by Netflix on Tuesday, the lead cast were seen fighting amongst themselves for a perfect portrait photo.



"In a world where neighbours have become polite acquaintances, this series revives the old-world charm of the neighbourhood. Alongside a young author and an eccentric family support group, we take a hilarious, mirthful look into the lives of people who laugh, eat, drink, make merry, shed tears and share their lives together as neighbours living in an old row-house neighbourhood in Mumbai. As they navigate through myriad situations, we see how these 5 families support each other, becoming a beautiful surrogate family," read the synopsis of the series.

The Netflix India slate also unveiled several series and films, including 'Madhuri Dixit's Maa Behen, Saif Ali Khan's 'Hum Hindustani, 'Mamla Legal Hai S2', Sunny Deol-Akshaye Khanna's 'Ikka', Anil Kapoor's 'Family Business' and others.