‘Never thought I’d see Amy Santiago in an Indian sitcom’: Naila Grewal draws comparisons in Maamla Legal Hai Season 2

New Delhi: Maamla Legal Hai has been receiving positive reviews since its release, with audiences particularly responding to Naila Grewal’s performance as Ananya.

Viewers on social media have highlighted her dialogue delivery and screen presence, with many noting how the character stands out in the series.

Several comments praising her performance have surfaced online. One user wrote, “Finallyyy Bollywood has a talent to rely upon @nailaagrewal,” while another said, “Finallyyy Bollywood has a talent to rely upon.”

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Interestingly, some viewers have also drawn comparisons between her character and Amy Santiago from Brooklyn Nine-Nine. One comment read, “I never thought I will see AMY SANTIAGO in Indian sitcom,” while another noted, “Ananya is the Amy Santiago from Brooklyn 99 in Maamla Legal Hai.”

There were also reactions questioning the resemblance, with a user writing, “Why does she look like Amy Santiago from Brooklyn 99.”

About Maamla Legal Hai

The series continues to revolve around Ravi Kishan as Visheshwar D. Tyagi (VD Tyagi). In the new season, the character explores a shift in ambition, aiming to transition from a defence lawyer to a judge.

Speaking about the role, Ravi Kishan said, “I can’t believe I am saying this, but I am looking forward to going to court! I can’t thank the audience enough for the love and adulation that poured in for the first season. This season, Tyagi is eager to prove himself as a judge, but it’s a task easier said than done.”

The show also stars Nidhi Bisht, Naila Grewal, and Anant V Joshi in key roles.

The new season premiered on April 3, 2026.