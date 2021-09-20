Nia Sharma flaunts her sexy thigh-high slit birthday outfit, shares pics from gala night

New Delhi: Actress Nia Sharma is a headturned. Apart from her acting skills, the Jamai Raja star remains in headlines for her bold and entertaining 'andaaz' which separates her from the crowd. She enjoys a massive fan following on Instagram where she often shares photos and videos from her day to day life, that go insanely viral.

Nia, who turned a year older on Friday, shared a few pictures of her birthday outfit, with her Insta fam, which were enough to send them intoo frenzy. The actress was rocking in a pink co-ord, that comprised of one-shoulder crop top and thigh-high slit skirt. She captioned the post as, "17.09.2021. Started at the Sundown… then brought the house down.. ( the only sane pictures from the birthday )Thankkk youuuu to everyone that was present in my party to make it crazier whackier. @sumanfashionmaker Thank you for designing my sassyyyy Birthday outfit (sic)."

Nia also shared another post with her group of friends who celebrated her birthday. She also shared a glimpse of all the unique cakes she got from her friends. “Bomb cakes to bomb dances .. to glitterrratisssss…. We were all bouncing. To us all. Danced my way into another year.. (sic)," she wrote.

Nia was recently seen as a celebrity guest on reality show Bigg Boss OTT. She has also been riding high on the success of her music video 'Do Ghoont', which was released recently.

Nia, who got breakthrough in her career came with television show, 'Jamai Raja' where she essayed the lead role of Roshni, has done TV shows like 'Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai', 'Kaali - Ek Agnipariksha', 'Jamai Raja 2.0', and 'Naagin' among others. She also made her digital debut with Vikram Bhatt's web series 'Twisted'.