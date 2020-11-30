Nia Sharma's jaw-dropping pic from Goa vacation is too hot to handle - Check out!

New Delhi: TV star Nia Sharma is keeping her fans hooked to her Instagram timeline with her fabulous pictures and the recent entry is just too hot to handle. Dressed in a light blue bikini, Nia is enjoying her beach life and raises a toast. Her oomph-loaded picture has set temperature soaring on the internet and needless to say, it has gone viral.

"So flawsome.. Cheers to our flaws and still being awesome," Nia Sharma captioned her post. She is currently in Goa and the photos are giving us some serious vacay goals.

Take a look at how Nia Sharma is burning up Instagram:

Nia often makes her fans go gaga over her posts and always remains at the top of her social media game.

She recently trended a big time for her scintillating photo with co-star Ravi Dubey as they announced their show 'Jamai Raja 2.0'. Their chemistry was quite evident in the photo and fans loved it too!

On the professional front, Nia Sharma was last seen in 'Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made In India'. The Rohit Shetty-hosted reality show was also won by her. Before that, she starred in Ekta Kapoor's 'Naagin' series.