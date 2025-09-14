Noorin Sha Becomes First Evictee Of ‘Rise and Fall’; Accuses Dhanashree Verma Of Playing Victim Card

Mumbai: Actress Noorin Sha became the first contestant to exit the streaming reality show ‘Rise and Fall’. But she didn’t walk out without unleashing a sharp attack against social media influencer and choreographer Dhanashree Verma.



Noorin was nominated alongside Akriti, Sangeeta, and Aarush, it was Aarush who found safety through the audience’s support. The remaining three awaited their fate, which lay entirely in the hands of the Rulers. Every Ruler in the show voted against Noorin, sealing her exit from the show.

Before walking out, Noorin left a fiery parting shot that shook the room. Turning to Dhanashree, she said, “Honestly, Dhanashree, I don't know you at all. I think pehle bhi humne logon se suna hai yahan pe that you are just playing the victim card over here, women card here. I am just being honest”.

The blunt statement not only surprised the fellow contestants but also sparked whispers among them, who advised her to leave with dignity. With her departure and her sharp words echoing through the Tower, the stage is now set for even deeper conflicts and unpredictable shifts in Rise and Fall.

In first week, the house of ‘Rise and Fall’ was split between Workers and Rulers, with Kiku Sharda, Kubbra Sait, Sangeeta Phogat, Anaya Bangar, Aarush Bhola, Bali, and Akriti Negi, hustling as Workers, while Arjun Bijlani, Dhanashree Verma, Aditya Narayan, Aahana Kumra, Nayandeep Rakshit, Arbaz Patel, and Pawan Singh held the throne as Rulers.

The Rulers bask in luxury inside a lavish penthouse, while the Workers grind in a bare-basics basement, fighting tooth and nail to rise to the top. Between broken trust, shifting alliances, and shocking revelations, the real drama begins when those below rise and those above fall.

The show draws from an internationally celebrated concept and gives it an Indian flavour. It is hosted by Ashneer Grover, who is known for his unfiltered opinions and sharp insights.

The show is available to stream on Amazon MX Player.