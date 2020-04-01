Now, TV's other 'Ramayan' returns on Ram Navami

Mumbai: With Ramanand Sagar's popular eighties mythological serial "Ramayan" returning on Doordarshan to entertain viewers amid the nationwide lockdown, another "Ramayan", which had originally released in 2012 on Zee TV, is also set to re-telecast from Ram Navami on April 2.

The show, which ran from August 12, 2012, to September 1, 2013, casts Gagan Malik as Ram, Neha Sargam as Sita, Malhar Pandya as Hanuman and Sachin Tyagi as Ravan. It also features familiar faces such as Shikha Swaroop, Rucha Gujarathi and Divyanka Tripathi in various roles.

The 56-episode "Ramayan" is directed by Mukesh Singh, Pawan Parkhi and Rajesh Shikhre.

"'Ramayan' undoubtedly is one of the greatest and timeless Indian epic tales, read and loved by all. What better day to celebrate this eternal saga of Lord Ram than Ram Navami itself? Knowing the devotional fervour with which families across India celebrate this day, this year amidst the countrywide lockdown, we chose to bring Lord Ram closer to our viewer's hearts and homes through this show," said an official.

"As the entire country unitedly fights the threat amidst us, there's nothing better to bring the entire family together than this epic battle between good and evil," he added.