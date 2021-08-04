I am too sexy and expensive to do nude yoga: Vivek Mishra on being offered Bigg Boss OTT

New Delhi: Vivek Mishra, ex Bigg Boss contestant and nude yoga trainer, in his recent interview revealed that he was approached by the makers of the reality show to feature in its OTT version - Bigg Boss OTT. The digital version of the show will be hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar and is expected to be 'over-the-top' ala show's tagline.

Vivek Mishra told Times of India, "I was offered to be a part of OTT and do nude yoga or semi-nude yoga to spice up the content. I was taken aback to hear it. They said that they are looking for 5 former contestants to spice up the show. Been there done that, so why would I perform nude yoga to add content to a pioneer reality show. I am too sexy and expensive to do that. I did say to them that if you expect me to do this then pay me Rs 50 lakhs for a day. I am not a starlet or want to get featured in a show on the basis on nude yoga."

The yoga trainer has turned down the offer.

"Honestly, the reality show doesn't run solely on anchor, of course, it does contribute, but the major reason for its success is contestants and the content they give. So, whether it's Salman Khan, Karan Johar or even Jennifer Lopez, they will add on to the show with their personas, wit and glamour but the show will only be a hit if the contestants are good. I have said no to it, and I prefer to do one quality project in 5 years than meaningless projects, appearances, cameos. I have something lined up but it's a comedy zone and it is being very aesthetically shot," he added.

Vivek Mishra was seen in Bigg Boss season 7.