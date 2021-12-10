हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Bharti Singh

'One can’t hide such things': Bharti Singh responds to pregnancy rumours with hubby Haarsh Limbachiyaa!

Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa have been rumoured to be expecting their first child.

&#039;One can’t hide such things&#039;: Bharti Singh responds to pregnancy rumours with hubby Haarsh Limbachiyaa!
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Rumours are abuzz that star comedienne Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa are expecting their first child. The couple, who got married on 3 December 2017, has remained tight-lipped about the rumours and have neither confirmed nor denied them.

In an interview with a leading daily, Bharti said that she will talk about 'it' when the time is right. She also expressed that it's difficult to hide a pregnancy and will reveal it publicly in time.

 

She told Hindustan Times, "I won’t deny or confirm anything. But when the time is right I will openly speak about it. One can’t hide such things. So when I want to reveal it, I will do it publicly."

Her husband and comedian Haarsh Limbachiyaa refrained from commenting on the topic.

Bharti got married to Haarsh Limbachiyaa in December 2017. The duo tied the knot in a grand ceremony that took place in Goa.

 

The power couple fell for each other on the sets of Comedy Circus, where Bharti participated as a contestant and Haarsh was a new scriptwriter. 

The duo also participated in many reality shows later. Naming a few, they participated as contestants including - 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5,' 'Nach Baliye 8', and 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 9'. 

 

Haarsh and Bharti hosted the shows together including- 'Khatra Khatra Khatra', 'Hum Tum Aur Quarantine' and 'India's Best Dancer' among others.

