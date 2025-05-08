New Delhi: Operation Sindoor was launched after a deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, aiming to bring justice and restore peace. TV actress Kamya Panjabi, who plays Mohini in Sun Neo’s show Ishq Jabariya, shared an emotional and heartfelt response after the nation hailed the Indian Army Operation to avenge the lives of 26 innocent tourists who were killed in Pahalgam on April 22 by terrorists.

Kamya shared how the news shook her to the core and filled her with pride, saying, “When I woke up this morning, like always, the first thing I did was call my husband. I had no idea what had happened. He told me that India had attacked terrorist camps. Then he said, “The operation is called Operation Sindoor.” The moment I heard about it, my throat choked up and I started crying. It felt like justice had finally been done. There was a deep sense of peace. We Indians are emotional people — we don’t always get into politics, but we feel everything with our hearts. When someone speaks with love, we give our hearts in return. But when someone attacks our country and kills innocent people, it becomes important to give a strong reply. We will not tolerate terrorism. We will strike back.”

The Ishq Jabariya actress further spoke about the India-Pakistan conflicts, “This issue has been going on for years — sometimes there’s conflict, then talk of peace. But how can peace be possible if terrorist camps still exist in your country? And if you’re offering friendship while supporting these camps, that’s not true friendship. Today, some people are raising slogans against India, threatening us. But all we did was target a terrorist camp — we didn’t harm innocent civilians. Every human being — whether Indian, Pakistani, Hindu, Muslim, or from any religion — should stand together against terrorism. This was not a strike against civilians, but against terrorists. That’s why I feel proud and emotional. Our Indian Army and government have done a great job. I hope such attacks never happen again, but this response was needed.”

Speaking about the Mock drills she said, “The mock drills happening across the country are also very important. Most common people don’t know how to handle such situations unless they’ve lived in places like Kashmir or come from an Army background. These drills should continue, and more people should take part. It’s good that we’re becoming more aware.”

She also spoke about the need for India to respond to terrorism, “Some people are now saying that war will begin. But what did they expect — that we would stay silent after terrorists killed our people on our own land? Of course we had to respond. And if that leads to something bigger, so be it. We must stay united as Indians and stand firmly against terrorism. This is not a war between India and Pakistan — it’s a fight between humanity and terrorism.”

She further added, “It’s also sad that some people in our own country are taking out their anger on innocent Muslim workers and vendors. That is completely wrong. Those people didn’t do anything — they are Indian citizens, earning a living like everyone else. Hurting them is not patriotism. It’s just hate. We must understand this is not about religion — not Hindu vs. Muslim — it’s about protecting humanity. We should not allow anyone to divide us. The real fight is against terrorism, not each other.”

