Operation Sindoor Women Soldiers On KBC: PR Stunt Or Patriotism? Netizens Left Red-Faced

New Delhi: Kaun Banega Crorepati’s Independence Day episode is drawing fire even before it airs. The upcoming show will see host Amitabh Bachchan welcoming three decorated women officers, Colonel Sofiya Qureshi of the Indian Army, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh of the Indian Air Force and Commander Prerna Deosthalee of the Indian Navy.

A promotional clip released by Sony Liv shows the officers walking onto the set to loud applause. The broadcast is scheduled for August 15. In the episode, they share accounts from Operation Sindoor, India’s cross-border military offensive in response to that followed the April 22 terror strike in Pahalgam.

The presence of serving officers on a popular reality quiz show has set off a storm online. Some users accuse the government of using the military for political branding. “This is unbelievable. Operation Sindoor heroes appearing on national TV just because one party wants votes?” read a post on X.

This is just unbelievable



Operation Sindoor heroes appearing on national TV show KBC



Just because one "nationalist" party wants to milk some votes? pic.twitter.com/ugpmuNmDSE — Amock_ (@Amockx2022) August 12, 2025

Another said, “How is this even allowed? Our forces are not props for hyper-nationalism.”

Criticism has also centred on the timing. Both Colonel Qureshi and Wing Commander Singh had briefed the press while the operation was underway. Now, their appearance on an entertainment programme is being called unprecedented.

“Our Army was sacrosanct, above politics, beyond PR. Today, it’s a political tool,” one post read.

Our Army was sacrosanct, above politics, beyond PR.



Today, Modi govt parades serving soldiers on shows like KBC for image building. Even our Army has been made a political tool for Modi’s PR.



Our forces are to defend the nation, not a politician’s brand.pic.twitter.com/VPrf7W5QUM — Mayank Saxena (@mayank_sxn) August 12, 2025

Questions have been raised about whether armed forces protocol allows such public appearances. “The Indian Armed Forces have protocol and dignity. Politicians are ruining it for personal gain,” a user wrote.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi linked the show to commercial interests. She said that Sony Pictures Networks India, which owns the channel airing KBC, also holds broadcast rights for the Asia Cup until 2031.

“Yes, the same channel that profits from India vs Pakistan matches. Now join the dots,” she posted on X.

Our heroic women in Uniform who went on to become the face of Operation Sindoor have been invited by a private entertainment channel on their show. This private entertainment channel’s parent company Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) has also bagged the broadcasting rights of… — Priyanka Chaturvedi (@priyankac19) August 13, 2025

The government and defence ministry have not responded to the criticism.

Military rules discourage wearing uniforms in public social settings such as restaurants, hotels or shops unless attending official events in the Officers’ Mess. Caps must be removed indoors. Uniforms are allowed at certain military social gatherings, including dances or formal receptions within the Mess.

The controversy has now shifted attention from KBC’s quiz questions to a different question: should serving officers take part in televised entertainment, especially after an active operation?