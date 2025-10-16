Lazawal Ishq: Pakistan Gets Its First Dating Reality Show, Ayesha Omar Turns Host: Contestant List, Premiere Date, Is It Inspired By 'Love Island'?

Pakistan's Dating Reality Show 'Lazawal Ishq' Premiere, Contestants: Pakistan has finally got its first dating reality show 'Lazawal Ishq', which in Urdu means 'everlasting love'. The show has already sparked a debate on social media where netizens from the neighbouring country seemed to be divided over its content. Some have bashed the concept of finding love and making connections on the show while others are backing it, calling it an individual's choice, if they want to watch it or not. So, let's find out more about 'Lazawal Ishq', its host and contestants:

'Lazawal Ishq' Host

Actress and TV personality Ayesha Omar, who was once linked with Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik, although she rubbished the rumours back then, is hosting the show. 'Lazawal Ishq' has been shot in Bosphorus in Turkey's Istanbul, reports NDTV.

Lazawal Ishq is a dating reality format ruled by established counterparts such as Ask Adasi (Turkey) and the global phenonmenon Love Island.

About 'Lazawal Ishq' Contestants, Premiere Date

Lazawal Ishq is about 4 men and women who stay together in a luxury villa under the scrutiny of cameras. It is reportedly going to have 100 episodes with host Ayesha Omar playing the perfect anchor of the ship. It premiered on YouTube on September 29, 2025.

'Lazawal Ishq' Is Pakistan's 'Love Island'?

Lazawal Ishq isn’t bold or progressive, it’s a cultural embarrassment.

A cheap copy of Love Island, mistaking vulgarity for confidence and imitation for innovation.

It doesn’t make us modern, it makes us lost.

#lazawalishq #ayeshaomar #Pakistan pic.twitter.com/cQWQl1uaRe — Hamza Chaudhary (@HamzaCh789) October 5, 2025

lazawal ishq is this brainrot gen’s midsummer chaos — maryam (@maryamful) October 11, 2025

There's absolutely nothing wrong or 'immoral' about Lazawaal Ishq. It's a Youtube program & we can trust Pakistani adult viewers to decide for themselves whether they want to watch it or not. The Mullahs & State MUST NOT patronize us. Let us make our own choices pic.twitter.com/JanCg6CaYc — Muneeb Qadir (@muneebqadirmmq) September 16, 2025

pakistanis just hate fun how is the lazawal ishq dating show going to harm you don’t watch it if you don’t want too — Anoushey (@redhaireddesi) October 11, 2025

Social media has strong reacted to Pakistan's first dating reality show 'Lazawal Ishq'. Some commented on the show promoting obscenity and moral corruption. However, others backed it and called for individual choice when it comes to viewing the content online. NDTV quoted Pak media as reporting that a petition has been filed in Islamabad High Court to ban dating show Lazawal Ishq.