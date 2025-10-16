Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2972621https://zeenews.india.com/television/pakistan-gets-its-first-dating-reality-show-lazawal-ishq-ayesha-omar-turns-host-contestant-list-premiere-date-is-it-inspired-by-love-island-2972621.html
NewsEntertainmentTelevision
LAZAWAL ISHQ

Lazawal Ishq: Pakistan Gets Its First Dating Reality Show, Ayesha Omar Turns Host: Contestant List, Premiere Date, Is It Inspired By 'Love Island'?

Lazawal Ishq Contestants, Format, Premiere Date: Social media has strong reacted to Pakistan's first dating reality show 'Lazawal Ishq'. 

Written By Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Oct 16, 2025, 11:53 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Lazawal Ishq: Pakistan Gets Its First Dating Reality Show, Ayesha Omar Turns Host: Contestant List, Premiere Date, Is It Inspired By 'Love Island'?Pic Courtesy: YouTube Grab

Pakistan's Dating Reality Show 'Lazawal Ishq' Premiere, Contestants: Pakistan has finally got its first dating reality show 'Lazawal Ishq', which in Urdu means 'everlasting love'. The show has already sparked a debate on social media where netizens from the neighbouring country seemed to be divided over its content. Some have bashed the concept of finding love and making connections on the show while others are backing it, calling it an individual's choice, if they want to watch it or not. So, let's find out more about 'Lazawal Ishq', its host and contestants:

'Lazawal Ishq' Host

Actress and TV personality Ayesha Omar, who was once linked with Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik, although she rubbished the rumours back then, is hosting the show. 'Lazawal Ishq' has been shot in Bosphorus in Turkey's Istanbul, reports NDTV.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

ALSO READ: Pakistani actress Ayesha Omar reacts to BOLD photoshoot with cricketer Shoaib Malik and affair rumours!

Lazawal Ishq is a dating reality format ruled by established counterparts such as Ask Adasi (Turkey) and the global phenonmenon Love Island.

About 'Lazawal Ishq' Contestants, Premiere Date

Lazawal Ishq is about 4 men and women who stay together in a luxury villa under the scrutiny of cameras. It is reportedly going to have 100 episodes with host Ayesha Omar playing the perfect anchor of the ship. It premiered on YouTube on September 29, 2025.

'Lazawal Ishq' Is Pakistan's 'Love Island'?

Social media has strong reacted to Pakistan's first dating reality show 'Lazawal Ishq'. Some commented on the show promoting obscenity and moral corruption. However, others backed it and called for individual choice when it comes to viewing the content online. NDTV quoted Pak media as reporting that a petition has been filed in Islamabad High Court to ban dating show Lazawal Ishq.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Ritika Handoo

Associate News Editor - Entertainment

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh