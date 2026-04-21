Pakistan's new spy drama 'Jahannum Ba'raasta Jannat' dubbed as 'cheap copy of' Dhurandhar, internet call it 'weak detailing' by makers!

New Delhi: The Dhurandhar storm is still making noise not just in our country but seems like it has reached the neighbours too. Recently, a new spy drama dropped in Pakistan called the Jahannum Ba’raasta Jannat which has been heavily criticised on social media for drawing start similarities with Aditya Dhar's massive hit franchise.

About Jahannum Ba’raasta Jannat cast, plot

Jahannum Ba’raasta Jannat is seen as Pak's response to India's 'Dhurandhar' as the former features some of their veterans including Javed Sheikh and Bushra Ansari. Directed and written by Iqbal Hussain, the show also stars Momina Iqbal and Umar Alam in lead roles.

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The show premiered on Green Entertainment Television on March 29, 2026. It shows India's intelligence agency, RAW, discussing a plan to spread terrorism in Pakistan and destabilize the country. Javed Sheikh plays the RAW chief in the show.

Secretary of RAW and Director of RAW are discussing how Indian govt is forcing them to destabilize Pakistan through terrorism



Secretary of RAW says that without destabilizing Pakistan, India might fall apart



This is a Pakistani show answer to Dhurandhar pic.twitter.com/v0iYTRR63K — Tushar ॐ♫₹ (@Tushar_KN) April 17, 2026

For the unversed, Javed Sheikh played Shah Rukh Khan's on-screen father in the film 'Om Shanti Om'.

Netizens roast Pakistani drama

Several video clips have gone viral on social media where netizens have roasted the show for 'weak detailing'. Commenting on a picture of Mumbai shown as RAW headquarters in New Delhi, an X user wrote: Weak Detailing, its mumbai yawr'

Another one wrote: Is this a romantic meeting or what, with the candle burning

And then chit-chatting about random stuff

We could've just done some proper romance instead



One person said: No Indian says "mazeed funds" . What a poor show

Netizens were quick to point out some Urdu words used in the show which Indian officers would otherwise not use in common parlance.

Meanwhile, Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar has become the first Indian franchise to hit Rs 3,000 crore worldwide, surpassing SS Rajamouli's Baahubali and Allu Arjun's Pushpa.