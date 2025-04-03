Panchayat Season 4 Announced: Check When And Where To Watch Premiere, Cast Details

New Delhi: Marking a milestone anniversary of Prime Video original Panchayat, the streaming giant today announced the much-awaited Season 4 of the beloved comedy-drama. Celebrating five years since its heartwarming debut in 2020, this special occasion brings exciting news for fans — Season 4 is set to premiere on July 2 on Prime Video, continuing the journey of its beloved characters and their unforgettable slice-of-life story.

PANCHAYAT SEASON 4 ANNOUNCED

After three award-winning and widely acclaimed seasons, Panchayat has cemented itself as a fan favourite, captivating audiences with its simple yet deeply relatable storytelling, brilliant performances, and endearing rural charm. As the journey continues, Season 4 promises more drama, laughter, and heartwarming moments from Phulera, bringing fans closer to the world they love.

PANCHAYAT SEASON 4 CAST DETAILS

Panchayat Season 4 will feature the much-loved returning cast, including Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Faisal Malik, Chandan Roy, Sanvikaa, Durgesh Kumar, Sunita Rajwar, and Pankaj Jha.

Panchayat is a comedy-drama that follows the journey of Abhishek, an engineering graduate, who, due to limited job opportunities, takes up the role of secretary at a panchayat office in a remote village of Uttar Pradesh. In the upcoming season, get ready to see Abhishek, Pradhan Ji, and the beloved villagers of Phulera navigate new challenges and embark on quirky adventures.

Stay tuned for further updates!