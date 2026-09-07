Panchayat Season 5 expected release date: When is Jitendra Kumar-led series dropping online?

New Delhi: One of the most-loved original series, Panchayat Season 5 is high on the buzz word as viewers are eagerly waiting for the streaming details to be announced. The show's director Deepak Kumar Mishra recently opened up about its release announcement, piquing the interest of viewers.
Speaking with India Today, Deepak Kumar Mishra said, "Abhi editing process chal raha hai. Release date exactly final nahi hai. October, November ke around ho sakta hai." (The editing process is currently underway. The exact release date has not been finalised yet. It could be around October or November.)
Adding more about the show, he said, "Sabki zindagi aage badhegi. Elections toh ho gaye. Pradhan Ji haar gaye. But uske aage zindagi unki kaise aage badh rahi hai, baaki characters ki zindagi aage kaise badh rahi hai. Ek haara hua Pradhan kaise ab gaon mein chalta hai, phirta hai, kya karta hai" (Everyone’s lives will move forward. The elections are over. Pradhan Ji has lost. But the story will explore how his life moves forward after that, and how the lives of the other characters progress as well. How does a Pradhan who has lost an election now move around the village? What does he do?)
"Sabki kahani mein growth hai. Sachiv Ji ki kahani ab aage badhegi.(Everyone’s story will have growth. Sachiv Ji’s story will also move forward)," he said.
Mishra confirmed that the team is actively working on the next chapter, but the exact release date is yet to be finalised.
Panchayat has become an iconic web series that has received universal love from all segments of the Indian audience. Backed by TVF, the series is created by Deepak Kumar Mishra & Chandan Kumar, written by Chandan Kumar and directed by Akshat Vijaywargiya & Deepak Kumar Mishra. The series features a much-loved cast, including Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Faisal Malik, Chandan Roy, Sanvikaa, Durgesh Kumar, Sunita Rajwar, Ashok Pathak and Pankaj Jha.
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