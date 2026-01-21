Panchayat Season 5 Release Date Update: When Will Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta-Starrer Stream Online - Cast, Plot Twist & More
Panchayat Season 5 Release Date: Jitendra Kumar and Neena Gupta-starrer Panchayat has become an iconic web series that has received universal love from all segments of the Indian audience.
Trending Photos
Panchayat Season 5 Release Date: One of the most-loved original series - Panchayat witnessed a successful season 4 and ever since makers announced Panchayat Season 5 - viewers are waiting for the streaming details. The season 4 recorded the strongest opening, surpassing all previous seasons in viewership, showcasing its wide appeal and gripping narrative. The overwhelming response to the series has piqed the interest of the fans who eagerly await Panchayat Season 5 release date announcement.
Panchayat Season 5 Announcement
Season 5 is already in development and will premiere in 2026.
In July 2025, announcing Panchayat Season 5, Manish Menghani, Director & Head – Content Licensing, Prime Video India in statement said, "We are absolutely delighted with the phenomenal response to Panchayat Season 4, which has further elevated the series’ stature and set new benchmarks for authentic storytelling,” said . “The season’s exceptional viewership across India and in over 180 countries within its launch week is a testament to its universal appeal and deep cultural resonance. With its heartfelt narrative and relatable characters, Panchayat has evolved into a global phenomenon, transcending borders and touching audiences with its warmth, simplicity, and authenticity. This milestone not only reflects the enduring love for the series but also reinforces the growing global appetite for rooted, Indian stories. We’re excited to share that work has already begun on Season 5, and we look forward to continuing the journey of Phulera and its beloved characters."
Hi 5 Phulera wapas aane ki taiyyaari shuru kar lijiye #PanchayatOnPrime, New Season, Coming Soon@TheViralFever @StephenPoppins #ChandanKumar @Akshatspyro @uncle_sherry @vijaykoshy @Farjigulzar #RaghubirYadav @Neenagupta001 @malikfeb @chandanroy77 @Sanvikka #DurgeshKumar… pic.twitter.com/59R6Xvj3R1 — prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) July 7, 2025
Panchayat Season 5 Release
The Statesman quoted Sanvikaa, who plays Rinki, as saying that ‘Panchayat Season 5’ is in active development. “The writing has started,” she revealed earlier. “We’re hoping to start shooting either at the end of this year or sometime next year. If all goes well, fans can expect Season 5 around May or June 2026.”
However, no official date has been shared either by the makers or the OTT giant as yet.
Panchayat Season 5 Cast
Panchayat has become an iconic web series that has received universal love from all segments of the Indian audience. Backed by TVF, the series is created by Deepak Kumar Mishra & Chandan Kumar, written by Chandan Kumar and directed by Akshat Vijaywargiya & Deepak Kumar Mishra. The series features a much-loved cast, including Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Faisal Malik, Chandan Roy, Sanvikaa, Durgesh Kumar, Sunita Rajwar, Ashok Pathak and Pankaj Jha.
Panchayat Season 5 Plot Twist
Well, the last season ended with Kranti Devi's heroic victory against the veteran Manju Devi (Neena Gupta) to become Phulera’s new Pradhan. With his major twist in the climax, all eyes are now on Panchayat Season 5 to kick-off with this political shake-up. This hints at a change in friendships, rivalries and new leadership roles - all in Phulera.
Will Sachiv Ji be impacted with the new changing dynamics in Phulera - only time will tell.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
Live Tv