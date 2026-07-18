The latest episode of India's Got Latent Season 2 has taken the internet by storm, but not for the reasons one might expect. Following the premiere of Episode 3 on Netflix, contestant Sakshi Jha has been dominating social media discussions, drawing intense criticism from viewers after her controversial audition went viral online.
Hailing from Bihar, Sakshi Jha, a teacher by profession and a digital content creator, instantly grabbed the attention of the internet with a highly polarising set. Presenting herself to the judges, Jha openly declared herself a "man-hater" and stated that her life goal was "to beat her husband after drinking (pati ko daru pi ke marna hai)."
During her performance, Jha stated, "My friends tell me, 'Sakshi, you're so lame.' Fine, maybe I am. I feel like I'll never be able to become a great person, no matter how hard I try, because I'm a woman, right? In this generation, being a woman is pure trauma. I literally don't hate any caste, but I do hate men." She further extended these remarks to her own family, claiming she harboured deep resentment toward her father and brother.
Jha’s provocative statements failed to land with the judges. In a rare unanimous decision, she became the first contestant of the season to receive a score of zero from every single panellist—despite having confidently rated her own performance an 8 out of 10.
The panel for the episode featured show creator Samay Raina alongside internet personality Tanmay Bhat, music composer Vishal Dadlani, reality TV veteran Raghu Ram, and rapper Yashraj Mehra. In a humorous climax to the audition, when Raina turned to the live studio audience to ask for their assessment, the crowd responded in unison by chanting, "0."
Outside the show, Jha maintains an active digital footprint with over 13.5K followers on Instagram, where her bio famously labels her as "Patriarchy's worst nightmare." However, the wave of criticism following the episode's release suggests her remarks have alienated a large section of the audience.
One Netizen wrote, "She represents the entire pseudo feminist mindset"
She represents the entire pseudo feminist mindset #indiasgotlatent pic.twitter.com/P7n4iGskQY— Ankit (@myoniir) July 17, 2026
Another wrote, "#IndiasGotLatent s2, a contestant named Sakshi Jha came across as having a strong bias against men. She even said that if she gets married, she'd want to hit her husband, and she also expressed hatred toward her own father. mindsets like Siya, Muskan, Sonam #SamayRaina"
#IndiasGotLatent s2, a contestant named Sakshi Jha came across as having a strong bias against men. She even said that if she gets married, she'd want to hit her husband, and she also expressed hatred toward her own father. mindsets like Siya, Muskan, Sonam #SamayRaina pic.twitter.com/7jyYHWluW7— Kuldeep Gadhvi (@kuldeepgadhvi70) July 17, 2026
A third netizen added, "People like her are exactly the reason why so many people end up hating feminism"
People like her are exactly the reason why so many people end up hating feminism#IndiasGotLatent pic.twitter.com/4mfbHM3ta0— (@sheheartlikins1) July 17, 2026
India's Got Latent Season 2 continues to stream concurrently on Netflix and YouTube, with new episodes dropping every two weeks at 7:00 PM IST.
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