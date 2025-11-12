Pati Patni Aur Panga: Swara Bhasker Says Reality Show Helped Her View Her Relationship With Hubby -Fahad Ahmad In A New Light

Mumbai: Swara Bhasker, who recently bid farewell to the show “Pati Patni Aur Panga,” opened up about how the show helped her gain a fresh perspective on her relationship with her husband, Fahad Ahmad.

In an exclusive quote shared with IANS, the Veere Di Wedding actress shared that her journey on the show became one of the most emotional and meaningful experiences of her life. Expressing the same, Swara stated, “Honestly, I never thought Pati Patni Aur Panga would be so close to my heart. When I agreed to do the show, I thought it would be full of fun and light moments. But it turned out to be something very real and emotional. It helped me see my relationship in a new way.”

Swara also revealed that working on the reality show allowed her and Fahad to understand each other on a deeper level. “Every task and challenge brought us closer. We discovered new sides of each other and realized how much love and patience go into making a relationship work. It was not about competition - it was about connection.”

Talking about the atmosphere on set, the actress expressed, “The energy was full of excitement and emotions. All the couples were so genuine. There was laughter, there were tears, and there were lessons to take home. It reminded us that no relationship is perfect and that’s what makes it beautiful.”

The ‘Anaarkali of Aarah’ actress also reflected on how she built a strong connection with her fellow contestants. She shared that although they started off as strangers, they soon became like family.

Swara Bhasker concluded by saying, “I entered Pati Patni Aur Panga thinking it would be just another reality show, but I left with memories I’ll never forget. It reminded me that love is not about being perfect - it’s about growing together, understanding each other, and staying strong through every high and low.”

Swara joined the couple's reality show “Pati Patni Aur Panga” with her husband, Fahad Ahmad. Hosted by Sonali Bendre and Munawar Faruqui, the show premiered on Colors TV on 2 August 2025.