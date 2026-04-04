Peaky Blinders sequel series first look out: Jamie Bell steps in as Duke Shelby

Washington DC : The streaming giant Netflix has released a first look at the untitled sequel series to 'Peaky Blinders,' starring Jamie Bell. He will star as Duke Shelby, the son of Cillian Murphy's original lead character, Thomas Shelby, reported Variety.



Duke was previously played by Barry Keoghan in Netflix's sequel film "Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man," which was released last month, but Bell will play the gangster going forward.



'Stranger Things' and 'Industry' star Charlie Heaton will also lead the cast of the sequel series. Other cast members include Jessica Brown Findlay, Lashana Lynch, and Lucy Karczewski, according to Variety.

Here's your first look at Jamie Bell who will take the mantle as Duke Shelby in an all-new Peaky Blinders series. Now in production.



Also starring Charlie Heaton, Jessica Brown Findlay, Lashana Lynch, and Lucy Karczewski. pic.twitter.com/uJSPeBYv8U April 2, 2026



The Peaky Blinders page shared the first look on Instagram.

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The new show will take place 10 years after the events of 'The Immortal Man' and follow the next generation of the Shelby family in the 1950s, reported Variety.



"In this new era of Peaky Blinders, a decade after World War Two, the race to rebuild Birmingham becomes a brutal contest of mythical dimensions. This is a city of unprecedented opportunity and jeopardy. At its blood-soaked heart is Duke Shelby: older, wiser, more ambitious, and most certainly more dangerous," reads the official logline, as quoted by Variety.



Two six-episode seasons of the sequel series, now filming in Birmingham, will arrive on Netflix and BBC. The show is produced by Banijay U.K.'s Kudos and Garrison Drama.



"I am thrilled that we are announcing a new era of Peaky Blinders, moving the story to post-war Birmingham in the early '50s," said "Peaky Blinders" creator and writer Steven Knight. "We are incredibly fortunate to have Jamie Bell taking the role of Tommy Shelby's oldest son, Duke, and to have the incredible Charlie Heaton also leading the cast. There are more exciting cast announcements to come, and Peaky is on the road again," reported Variety.