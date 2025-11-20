Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2987558https://zeenews.india.com/television/perfect-family-trailer-out-pankaj-tripathi-makes-production-debut-with-neha-dhupia-gulshan-devaiah-s-punjabi-dramedy-2987558.html
NewsEntertainmentTelevision
PERFECT FAMILY

‘Perfect Family’ Trailer Out: Pankaj Tripathi Makes Production Debut With Neha Dhupia–Gulshan Devaiah’s Punjabi Dramedy

The trailer for the new series Perfect Family has been released, marking actor Pankaj Tripathi's debut as a producer. 

|Last Updated: Nov 20, 2025, 10:54 PM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

‘Perfect Family’ Trailer Out: Pankaj Tripathi Makes Production Debut With Neha Dhupia–Gulshan Devaiah’s Punjabi Dramedy(Source: Instagram)

Mumbai: The trailer of Neha Dhupia and Gulshan Devaiah's 'Perfect Family' was released on Thursday, offering viewers a delightful first look into a "quirky, chaotic, and utterly relatable Punjabi household."
Manoj Pahwa, Seema Pahwa and Girija Oak Godbole are also a part of the show.

Created by Palak Bhambri and directed by Sachin Pathak, the series will premiere on JAR Series' official YouTube channel on November 27.

Sharing his excitement, Gulshan Devaiah in a press note shared, "Perfect Family is the kind of story that feels both entertaining and necessary. As Indians, we hardly ever talk openly about mental health, especially within the family. This show approaches that discomfort with a lot of heart and humour. Playing a character who is trying to hold his family together while navigating therapy sessions was both fun and deeply meaningful. I think audiences will see a bit of themselves in every character and hopefully take away something genuine while enjoying a good laugh."

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by JAR Pictures (@jar_pictures)

Neha Dhupia added, "When I first heard the script of Perfect Family, I instantly connected with how honest, funny and relatable it was. Families can be messy, emotional, dramatic and that's exactly what makes them beautiful. What I loved most is how the show talks about therapy without making it heavy; instead, it talks normalising therapy. Working with this cast was an absolute joy, and I can't wait for audiences to meet this perfectly imperfect family."
The show also marks Pankaj Tripathi's debut as a producer

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Orry
Who Is Orhan Awatramani Aka Orry? The Guy Known For Elite-Bollywood Parties
Bihar Politics
Who Is Upendra Kushwaha? His Son Joins Bihar Cabinet Without Contesting Polls
West Bengal elections 2026
After Blooming Lotus In Bihar, Can BJP Breach Mamata's Empire In 2026
India UNSC Bid
India’s UNSC Bid With Veto Power Gets Strong Backing – Will It Finally Happen?
CCRAS
CCRAS Staff Nurse Admit Card 2025 OUT At ccras.nic.in- Check Direct Link Here
Board exams
Board Exams Vs Skills: Should India Change Its Education Model?
realme gt 8 pro
Realme GT 8 Pro Launched In India: Check Price, Specs And What’s First Time
shillong teer result today
Shillong Teer Result Today 20.11.2025: First And Second Round Thursday Draw
Bodoland Lottery Result Today
Bodoland Lottery Result 20-11-2025: Assam State Thursday Lucky Draw OUT
Nepal Gen-Z protests
Fresh Gen-Z Protests Rock Nepal; Curfew Imposed In Bara District