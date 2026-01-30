Advertisement
NewsEntertainmentTelevisionPitch to Get Rich Season 2 officially announced; Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar, and fashion icons attend celebration
PITCH TO GET RICH

Pitch to Get Rich Season 2 officially announced; Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar, and fashion icons attend celebration

Season 2 of India’s fashion entrepreneur show Pitch to Get Rich has been announced, with Bollywood stars and industry leaders celebrating the launch in New Delhi.

|Last Updated: Feb 05, 2026, 12:46 AM IST|Source: ANI
Pitch to Get Rich Season 2 officially announced; Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar, and fashion icons attend celebration(file photo)

Mumbai: The makers of the fashion entrepreneur show 'Pitch to Get Rich' announced the launch of its second season during the success party of the first Season held in New Delhi on Monday, which was attended by Bollywood star Akshay Kumar.

The announcement came during an exclusive dinner evening for the show's core team and distinguished guests, hosted by industrialist Ravi Jaipuria.

According to the press note shared by the makers, the celebratory evening saw the presence of prominent business leaders, industry stalwarts and the makers of the show, including Sanjay Nigam, Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar, Naveen Jindal, Vagish Pathak, Gaurav Dalmia and Vinod Dugar.

Several Bollywood celebrities were also present, including actresses Neha Sharma, Nikita Dutta, Amyra Dastur and Saiee Manjrekar, adding glamour to the event.

'Pitch To Get Rich' is India's first-of-its-kind fashion entrepreneur show that focuses on funding, mentorship and scaling high-potential fashion and lifestyle ventures. The show provides a powerful platform for emerging designers and fashion entrepreneurs to pitch their ideas to seasoned investors and industry leaders.

It is produced by the Fashion Entrepreneur Fund (FEF) in collaboration with Dharmatic Entertainment.

"Fashion is a powerful business today, and this platform gives talented founders the opportunity to learn, grow and access the right kind of guidance and capital. Season 1 founders have found their niche as entrepreneurs. I'm excited to see Season 2 unlock even more potential." Said Akshay Kumar at the event, as quoted by the press note.

"The response to the first season of Pitch To Get Rich reaffirmed our belief that India's fashion and lifestyle ecosystem is ready for a serious, business-first platform. Season 2 will be bigger, sharper and more impactful, with a stronger focus on scalability, mentorship and real funding opportunities for entrepreneurs who are building brands with purpose and vision," said Sanjay Nigam, Founder of FEF, as quoted in the press note.

The first season of Pitch To Get Rich premiered in October last year on Jiostar with celebrity judges including Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Malaika Arora, with special guests like Saif Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Pandey and others.

With the announcement of Season 2, the makers have also officially opened the call for entries, inviting aspiring fashion entrepreneurs from across the country to apply and showcase their brands on a national platform.

