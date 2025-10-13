‘Pitch To Get Rich’ Trailer Unveiled: Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar, Malaika Arora Among Star Investors In India’s First Fashion Business Reality Show

New Delhi: The much-anticipated entrepreneurial reality show Pitch to Get Rich, India’s first fashion-focused competition series, unveiled its official trailer today, offering a glimpse into a high-stakes, high-style journey where fashion dreams meet real business opportunities. Set to premiere on October 20, 2025, exclusively on JioHotstar, the highly anticipated reality series aims to spotlight India’s most promising fashion entrepreneurs. The show will feature 13 contestants pitching their innovative fashion ventures to a panel of high-profile investors, fondly referred to as “angels.” With a total investment pool of Rs 40 crores, the stakes are high and the competition intense.

A Power-Packed Lineup of Investors and Industry Leaders

Bringing together entertainment and enterprise, the show’s judging and investor panel includes Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, and Malaika Arora, alongside prominent business leaders such as Naveen Jindal, Dhruv Sharma, Ravi Jaipuria, Darpan Sanghvi, Gaurav Dalmia, Vagish Pathak, Vinod Dugar, and Gautam Singhania.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Speaking at the launch event, Akshay Kumar emphasised the show’s alignment with the Make in India vision.

Also Read | The Ba***ds of Bollywood Stars Lakshya Lalwani Pairs-Up With Ananya Panday In Next: Check His Upcoming Films

"Entrepreneurship is about courage, the courage to take risks, reinvent, and lead. Pitch to Get Rich celebrates that spirit while championing the vision of Make in India, giving real opportunities to fashion creators who are ready to build India’s next big global brand, taking India to the world," he said.

Karan Johar also spoke about the deeper business side of fashion:

"Fashion is not just about glamour; it’s a serious business. Pitch to Get Rich is where creativity meets commerce and I’m thrilled to see how India’s young designers pitch, hustle, and dream big. At Dharmatic, we’ve always believed in breaking moulds and pushing boundaries, and this show is a celebration of that same fearless spirit.”

Special Appearances by Bollywood and Fashion Icons

Adding to the star power, the show will feature special guest appearances from Saif Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Ronnie Screwvala, Diipa Khosla, and Shibani Dandekar, among others, each offering unique insights into the evolving fashion landscape.

The show is scheduled to premiere on October 20 on JioHotstar.