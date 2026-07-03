Written by: Rajkumar Hirani, Abhijat Joshi and Suyash Trivedi
Directed by: Avinash Arun
Language: Hindi
Episodes: 6
Cast: Boman Irani, Sanjay Dutt, Vikrant Massey, Arshad Warsi, Naina Sareen, Vinod Nagpal, Mona Singh and Vir Hirani
Rating: 3/5
Pritam and Pedro review: Vikrant Massey is set to take on his first full-fledged antagonist role, adding a fresh twist to his on-screen journey. Joining him is Arshad Warsi, who is widely loved for his comic timing and memorable performances, while also earning praise for portraying police and law enforcement officers in several projects. Meanwhile, Vir Hirani is gearing up for his major OTT debut, making Pritam and Pedro one of the most anticipated series to watch.
With the comedy-crime series finally streaming on JioHotstar, it's time to find out whether Pritam and Pedro live up to the hype. Here's our review.
Pritam and Pedro tell the story of two unlikely partners who couldn't be more different. Pedro (Arshad Warsi) is an old-school cop from the crime branch who believes in getting things done his own way. But after being transferred to the cyber cell, he teams up with Pritam (Vir Hirani), a young hacker who relies on technology instead of traditional police work.
Their first major case throws them into a high-stakes investigation as they hunt down a clever cybercriminal, played by Vikrant Massey, who has kidnapped a minister's son.
One of the best parts of Pritam and Pedro is the bond between the two leads. It starts off as a partnership between two people who are complete opposites, but as the story moves forward, their relationship grows naturally. Before long, their friendship becomes something to genuinely care about. The chemistry between Arshad Warsi and Vir Hirani feels effortless, and it's their conversations and the trust they slowly build that end up becoming the heart of the series.
The suspense is one of the stronger aspects of the series. Instead of rushing through the investigation, the story reveals clues at a steady pace, making each episode feel engaging. The mystery is handled well enough to keep the curiosity alive, with enough uncertainty surrounding the case to hold attention until the final reveal.
Arshad Warsi delivers a solid performance, bringing his usual ease and comic timing to the role of Pedro. His portrayal feels natural and grounded, especially in the way he balances humour with seriousness.
Vir Hirani, on the other hand, stands out with an impressive debut-style performance. His acting feels fresh and confident, and he manages to hold his own alongside experienced actors, making his character one of the highlights of the series.
Vikrant Massey also does a good job as the antagonist, bringing the right amount of intensity and mystery to the role.
The drama has an interesting storyline, but the introduction to one particular case feels like it's missing something. The characters stop acting like realistic people just to move the plot forward. Instead of making natural decisions based on the situation, they make irrational choices so the audience can quickly understand their personalities, which ends up feeling forced.
As a result, the scene comes across as weaker than it could have been. The series also feels a bit slow-paced at times, which slightly affects the momentum, even though the story remains engaging throughout.
Overall, the series is engaging and keeps the audience invested from start to finish. While it revolves around a single case, the investigation unfolds in an interesting way, and the climax is built up effectively, delivering a satisfying payoff. Vir Hirani delivers a standout performance, bringing depth and conviction to the character. Although some scenes rely on forced character decisions that make certain moments feel less believable, the series remains an enjoyable watch thanks to its compelling premise, strong pacing, and memorable performances.
Pritam and Pedro are streaming on JioHotstar.
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