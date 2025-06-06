Prithviraj Still Lives On. We Are Proud Of Him." Says Vikrant Massey While Talking About History

New Delhi: History has a lot to say about what we have been through. While there are many forms of literature and other mediums that educate audiences about the past, it was just a promo of the show Chakravarti Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan on Sony that made actor Vikrant Massey open up about our history.

Vikrant Massey was a prominent figure in the television industry. He played a significant role in the popular show Balika Vadhu and gained widespread recognition. He later entered into films, delivering impactful performances and emerging as a true hero with films like 12th Fail and The Sabarmati Report. Now, the actor shared his thoughts on the history after watching the promo of Chakravarti Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan.

He said, "Very few people know that history has always been my favorite subject. Even today, I read books simply out of interest—because to understand the present, it is essential to understand the past. Recently, I saw the promo of an upcoming show on Sony TV, and a thought crossed my mind."

He further added, "Who says that Prithviraj Chauhan was defeated by Mohammad Ghori? Prithviraj Chauhan defeated Ghori multiple times in battle and spared his life each time. It was only when Ghori won once through deceit that he captured Prithviraj, had his eyes gouged out, and gave him a death fit for an animal."

"But books say, and our neighboring country believes, that Prithviraj was defeated. That is incorrect. Prithviraj was never truly defeated. A nation, a society, a civilization—these don’t rise or fall because of a single incident or a single battle. Sometimes it takes centuries, even millennia, for such outcomes to be decided. Even today, nearly a 1000 years later, the land of Prithviraj Chauhan’s birth thrives. Delhi, Ajmer, Rajputana, and all of Hindustan are prosperous and progressing. On the other hand, Mohammad Ghori’s Ghor has become one of the most backward regions in the entire world." He added.

He concluded, "Prithviraj still lives on. We are proud of him. But in Ghori’s country, there is no one left who even utters his name.*

Well, Vikrant Massey has indeed dug deep into the history of our great king, Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan. It's truly intriguing to see the show Chakravarti Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan that comes on Sony TV and Sony LIV bringing a crucial chapter of his life to light. It serves as a tribute to one of India’s greatest warrior-kings. It's indeed arrived as an intriguing watch for the audience on their television sets from 7:30 PM, Monday to Friday, that will not just entertain, but also brings a history knowledge along.