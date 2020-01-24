&PrivéHD premieres 'Gloria Bell' this Saturday

From Academy Award-winning director Sebastián Lelio comes a sophisticated romantic comedy that shows love can strike at any time, relationships are never simple, and nothing can get you down as long as you keep dancing. But, there's always another side to a story. &PrivéHD brings the premiere of the unconventional rom-com 'Gloria Bell' on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at 1 PM and 9 PM.

Available with the Zee Prime English HD Pack, the channel brings a story that inspires you to never say never with breath-taking performances by Academy Award winner Julianne Moore, John Turturro, Brad Garrett, and Holland Taylor among others.

The film revolves around Gloria (played by Moore), a free-spirited divorcée who spends her days at a straight-laced office job and her nights on the dance floor, joyfully letting loose at clubs around Los Angeles. As a mother and a woman in her 50s, Gloria seeks nothing but the best in her life. After meeting Arnold (played by Turturro) on a night out, she finds herself thrust into an unexpected new romance, filled with both the joys of budding love and the complications of dating, identity, and family.

Will this story be another 'happily ever after' or is there more to it than what meets the eye?

For those who appreciate nuanced cinema, &PrivéHD brings riveting and award-winning films that stimulate the minds and bring alive the other side of the story with Zee Prime English HD Pack comprising - &PrivéHD, Zee Café HD, &flix HD, LF HD is priced at Rs 25/-



Passionate and free-spirited, Gloria will make you believe in love, as &PrivéHD premieres 'Gloria Bell' on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at 1 PM and 9 PM.