Priya Thakur Looks Stunning In A 16 Kg Bridal Lehenga For Zee TV’s Vasudha - Watch

New Delhi: Zee TV’s Vasudha has been captivating audiences with its compelling storyline and strong characters since its premiere. And in the upcoming episodes, fans are in for some more drama and a visual treat as Vasudha (played by Priya Thakur) dons an exquisite bridal ensemble weighing a whopping 16 kilograms for the much anticipated and dramatic wedding sequence.

Priya Thakur said, "When I first saw the lehenga, I couldn’t take my eyes off it—it’s truly a work of art - straight out of a royal wedding. At the same time, I have to admit, wearing a 16 kg outfit wasn’t easy, especially with the heavy jewellery and heels! The weight of the lehenga and jewellery along with the long hours of shoot required a lot of stamina and energy at my end. But the moment I put it on and looked at myself in the mirror, I felt a rush of energy and I dove into Vasudha’s character and her emotions."

For the first time, the audience will see their beloved Vasu in a completely new avatar. Transitioning from a gaon ki chori to a stunning bride, Vasu is all set to captivate viewers in her dulhan look. Her intricately designed lehenga, crafted in rich shades of crimson and gold, beautifully blends traditional artistry with modern elegance. The ensemble, adorned with exquisite embroidery and embellishments, is a true testament to the creative team’s dedication to authenticity. Despite its significant weight, Priya Thakur carried the outfit with remarkable poise and grace, bringing the sequence to life—a moment sure to become a cherished memory for fans of the show.

She added, "Dressing up as a bride, even for a role, is always a special experience—it’s magical, emotional, and unforgettable. The creative team and I worked closely to make sure every detail was perfect and I even got involved in selecting the jewelry—the neckpiece, earrings, and maang tikka. They were all handpicked to complement the outfit. I hope the audience enjoys watching this sequence as much as we enjoyed creating it."

As Vasudha and Devansh’s (played by Abhishek Sharma) journey takes a dramatic turn with this wedding sequence, viewers can expect some more unexpected twists and emotions that will leave them glued to Vasudha on Zee TV.

