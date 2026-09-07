New Delhi: Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas has officially thrown her support behind the upcoming crime and courtroom drama series Hunkkaar - The Roar. Taking to her social media platforms, Chopra Jonas shared the show's intense teaser, further amplifying interest around the project.
The announcement comes alongside major industry backing, with Bollywood star couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone also publicly cheering on the lead cast, which features Fatima Sana Shaikh, Aneet Padda, and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub.
Hunkkaar - The Roar marks the first onscreen collaboration between Fatima Sana Shaikh and rising talent Aneet Padda. Known for her penchant for taking on complex roles, Shaikh leads the narrative as a steadfast, unyielding police officer navigating a dark world of crime and systemic justice.
Opposite her, Aneet Padda plays an abused victim seeking justice, setting up a high-stakes emotional and legal battle at the core of the series.
The series boasts a high-profile backing as a collaborative production between Birla Studios, Applause Entertainment, Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s Purple Pebble Pictures, and Mangata Films Production. Set to debut exclusively on JioHotstar on September 25, 2026, the intense socio-thriller series Hunkkaar: The Roar revolves around 17-year-old Meenu Rawat (Aneet Padda) and her courageous fight for justice against Sunil Chakosi, an influential cult leader worshipped by followers as "Baapji."
Helmed jointly by directors Karan D Kapadia and Nitya Mehra, the project combines sharp directional vision with a talent-heavy ensemble cast.
With the teaser already drawing widespread attention online, fans won't have to wait long to experience the high-octane legal thriller. Hunkkaar - The Roar is set for an exclusive digital premiere on JioHotstar, making its streaming debut on September 25, 2026.
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